Vegas Golden Knights Reportedly Sign Goaltender Carter Hart

The Vegas Golden Knights have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart to a two-year deal worth $1.8 per year. The 27-year-old has not played in the NHL since Jan. 20, 2024.

For Hart and fellow former Canadian World Junior players Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Michael McLeod were reinstated by the NHL in July after being found not guilty of sexual assault charges. McLeod has since signed with Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

An American Hockey League (AHL) stint is likely for those signed by NHL clubs, and they’ll be eligible to play in the NHL starting Dec. 1.

With a need for a backup goaltender after the injury to starter Adin Hill in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 14, Hart brings experience to Vegas and looks to revive his career in the desert.

Hart’s Fit

Signing with the Golden Knights likely makes lots of sense for Hart. Vegas has made the playoffs seven of the past eight seasons, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.

The Golden Knights, fresh off a summer splash with the signing of Mitch Marner, remain firmly in win-now mode under owner Bill Foley, who has consistently shown a willingness to push all-in for a championship.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Hill locked in as the starter in the first year of a six-year deal, Hart’s path to becoming the No. 1 in Vegas may take time, but the opportunity could present itself down the line. The uncertainty behind Hill’s injury also could create a quicker path to getting games in the NHL.

“The only comment I’ll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out and kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt — Carter felt — that it was better for them to look for a fresh start,” Flyers GM Daniel Briere said. “That’s where it’s at, and it’s the only comment I’m going to make on that.”

Hart looks to put the noise of the past year behind him as he heads to Sin City to begin the next chapter of his career.

Vegas’ Fit

For the Golden Knights, its backup goaltending position has been an area that didn’t get addressed this past offseason. General manager Kelly McCrimmon let Ilya Samsonov go, who remains a free agent, and Akira Schmid has been slotted as the backup netminder.

Thus, there was a legitimate need for a backup goaltender, and Hart fills that role behind Hill. His best season came in 2022-23 when he was between the pipes for 55 games, posting a 2.49 goals-against average along with a .907 save percentage.

Hart will likely see time just south of Las Vegas in Henderson with the Silver Knights as he prepares for his return to NHL action starting on Dec. 1.