Jets’ Bottom Six: Quietly Carrying the Load?

As the NHL season kicks into gear, much of the spotlight on the Winnipeg Jets has been focused on their top-end talent: Connor Hellebuyck‘s goaltending consistency, Kyle Connor‘s scoring touch, and Josh Morrissey‘s dynamic blue-line play. However, lost in the shuffle of headlines and highlight reels is the quietly effective play of the Jets’ bottom-six forwards. While not flashy or headline-grabbing, their contributions have been a key component in the Jets’ solid start to the season.

A Coach’s Dream: Boudreau Weighs In

Following the Jets’ convincing 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Oct. 13, former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau praised the team’s depth scoring, calling it “a coach’s dream” in a TSN video segment. He highlighted how Winnipeg’s ability to generate offence from outside the top-six makes them a dangerous team, especially as the season progresses and matchups get tighter. They got goals from the third and fourth lines.

It’s rare for an analyst to single out a bottom six after a victory, but the Jets’ support forwards made that kind of impact. Morgan Barron opened the scoring, Nino Niederreiter cashed in, and several others contributed defensively and physically throughout the contest. The performance underlined what’s becoming a trend: Winnipeg is deep and dangerous across all four lines.

A New Identity Under Arniel

Under head coach Scott Arniel, the Jets have adopted a more balanced approach to ice time distribution and defensive responsibility. Unlike previous seasons, where the bottom six was more of a “grind it out” or penalty-killing unit, this season’s group has demonstrated versatility, depth scoring and the ability to dominate puck possession.

Anchoring the third line is veteran Nino Niederreiter, who brings a valuable combination of size, experience, and scoring touch. His ability to win board battles and contribute on special teams have made him a standout leader among the depth forwards. Niederreiter’s line, often centred by Vladislav Namestnikov, provides a stabilizing presence at both ends of the ice, frequently matching up against opponents’ top lines and holding their own.

On the fourth line, players like Barron and Tanner Pearson have brought energy, discipline, and physicality. Barron, in particular, long touted as a reliable two-way centre, has begun to show flashes of offensive creativity, creating scoring chances off the forecheck and using his hockey IQ to make smart, low-risk plays.

Bottom Six by the Numbers

By the numbers, the Jets’ early-season success paints a balanced picture: 4.00 goals per game, 3.00 against, and a penalty kill operating at 93.3%, one of the best rates in the league. The power play, while lagging at 18.2%, has yet to reach its full potential — making the contribution of even-strength units, especially from the bottom six, even more critical to the team’s overall momentum.

But beyond what’s captured in traditional stats, the Jets’ depth has passed the eye test — and that’s arguably just as important. In their 5-2 win over the New York Islanders, five different skaters scored, including Barron and Niederreiter, exemplifying how Winnipeg no longer lives or dies on its top-six production alone.

What’s striking about this group isn’t just that they’re scoring — it’s how they’re influencing the game. The fourth line has regularly started in the defensive zone and exited cleanly, flipping the ice with structured breakouts and smart puck management. They’re not just avoiding mistakes; they’re driving results with limited minutes.

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, the third line has morphed into a matchup disruptor. Namestnikov’s playmaking and Niederreiter’s heavy presence provide a different look than Winnipeg’s top six, making it difficult for opposing coaches to find favourable pairings. It’s depth with identity — not just filler.

The result? A more complete Jets team that doesn’t rely on its stars to play 22 minutes a night or rescue every close game. The bottom-six has evolved into an essential mechanism within Arniel’s system — reliable, versatile, and increasingly game-changing.

Depth Paying Dividends

The praise from Boudreau underscores a bigger truth about winning teams in today’s NHL: they need contributions from everyone. The Jets’ third line has outscored some teams’ second units in terms of total even-strength points. Niederreiter and Lowry have shown chemistry that other teams would envy in a second line, let alone a third.

Meanwhile, the fourth line’s consistency brings shades of championship-caliber depth reminiscent of the 2019 St. Louis Blues or the Tampa Bay Lightning teams that dominated with strong bottom-six play. Coach Arniel’s systems empower the bottom six to be more than just energy guys—they’re allowed to play with the puck, create chances, and tilt the ice.

Forward Pearson captured that evolution perfectly after the Jets’ 5-2 win over the Islanders, noting, “That’s what we need throughout the year. I think that’s what makes a good team — when it gets going throughout the lineup. It just showed our depth.”

How It Compares Around the League

When benchmarked against other Western Conference contenders, the Jets’ bottom-six stands out. Compared to teams like the Edmonton Oilers or Dallas Stars, who rely heavily on their top lines for scoring, Winnipeg has a more balanced attack.

This depth could prove crucial as the season wears on and injuries inevitably pile up. Winnipeg’s flexibility means that if a top-six player goes down, someone like Niederreiter or Gustav Nyquist can step up without derailing the lineup structure.

Additionally, the Jets have prospects waiting in the wings like Brad Lambert and Brayden Yager, who could be called up to infuse further talent into the lineup if needed. Having NHL-ready players in the pipeline makes the current bottom-six’s success even more vital—it sets a standard and creates competition.

Can It Last?

The big question is whether this production is sustainable. While the early returns are encouraging, maintaining it over an 82-game grind is another challenge. Regression to the mean is a factor, especially for players with high shooting percentages.

That said, Winnipeg’s fourth line isn’t being overextended. They’re getting smart minutes, favourable matchups, and high-trust situations like late-period leads. Add to that a solid special teams presence from Lowry and Niederreiter, and the formula for sustained depth success is there.

Depth Dominance

While Connor and Morrissey will continue to dominate the headlines, it’s the quiet efficiency of the bottom-six that may ultimately determine the Jets’ long-term success. In a league increasingly defined by speed, depth, and transitional play, Winnipeg appears to have found the right mix of grit, skill, and hockey IQ in their supporting cast.

Boudreau said it best: having depth scoring like this is a coach’s dream. If this trend continues, the Jets might not just be playoff hopefuls—they could be a team built to last into the spring.