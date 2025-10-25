Andrew Mangiapane Finding His Place in Oilers’ Lineup

It’s funny how hockey careers twist and turn. One minute you’re scoring goals in Calgary, the next you’re back in Alberta—but wearing a blue sweater. When Andrew Mangiapane joined the Edmonton Oilers this fall, I’ll admit I wasn’t sure what to expect.

Related: 3 Oilers Contracts That Must Be Addressed Before Season’s End

Mangiapane’s always been one of those players who slips under the radar—intelligent, hardworking, not flashy but effective. In the Battle of Alberta, he always seemed to be jumping on a turnover and heading toward the Oilers’ goalie. Perhaps no surprise, right from his first week in an Oilers sweater, he’s made a positive impression.

It Didn’t Take Mangiapane Long to Score with the Oilers

He scored in his debut against his old team, the Flames, and followed that up with another in the very next game. That’s one way to make friends in Edmonton. He added a third goal eight games into the season, all of them at even strength.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

For a guy just settling in, that’s a strong start. What’s more impressive is how he’s doing it—simple, straight-line hockey, getting to the net, and making the most of his chances. His shooting percentage has been an almost comical 50%. While that number will come back to earth, it’s also a reminder that maybe the guy should be shooting a bit more often.

Mangiapane Is the Kind of Player the Oilers Have Needed More

What I like about Mangiapane is that he’s precisely the kind of player the Oilers have needed more of—responsible, gritty, and with enough touch to chip in secondary scoring. He’s not trying to be Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, and that’s okay. He’s carving out his own space in the lineup, settling into a middle-six role that balances energy with skill.

On some nights, he’s skating 17 minutes, on others closer to 11, but he always seems to make something happen.

Related: Matt Savoie Might Be a Spark the Oilers Have Been Missing

There’s a certain maturity to his game now that I didn’t notice when he was with the Flames in Calgary. You can tell he’s been around the league a while. He doesn’t panic with the puck, he backchecks hard, and he knows how to read a play. Watching him, you get the sense that he’s a guy who gets his role perfectly: bring pace, dig for pucks, finish when you can. He’s not chasing stats or highlight reels, and maybe that’s part of why he fits in so well with this Oilers group, which is learning that the flashy play isn’t always the winning one.

The Oilers Have the Stars; They Need the Other Guys to Step Up

I’ve always believed that a successful team is built not only on stars but on players who can bridge the gaps between them. That’s what Mangiapane brings. When McDavid or Draisaitl garner all the attention, you need someone who can slip into open ice, someone who understands how to turn a broken play into a scoring chance. Mangiapane’s knack for timing and positioning makes him one of those valuable “glue guys” who hold a roster together. Every good team has one—or several—and you can see why the Oilers targeted him.

Andrew Mangiapane, when he was with the Calgary Flames. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s still early, but Mangiapane’s presence feels like the kind of quiet addition that makes a difference over 82 games. He’s producing at roughly a 40-point pace, which is right in line with his career average, but what doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is how steady he’s been. He brings honest, consistent hockey.

Mangiapane Was Underrated in Calgary, Indispensable in Edmonton

And there’s a little irony, isn’t there? Calgary fans used to call him underrated. Edmonton fans might soon call him indispensable.

The Oilers are only 4-3-1 on the season. However, watching this version of the Oilers, they seem more balanced and more composed. For this team, the small stories, like Mangiapane’s, stand out. He won’t steal headlines. He’ll do the work. And in a city where hard work has always been part of the hockey DNA, that’s about the best compliment you can pay a player.

Related: Oilers Could Have Rewritten Their History by Drafting Matthew Tkachuk in 2016

If Mangiapane keeps this up, he won’t just be a good addition to the team—he’ll be one of those success stories that help define what kind of team the Oilers want to be this season. Not just talented. But complete.