3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 6-2 Loss to the Mammoth

The Minnesota Wild took on the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, Oct. 25, to begin their six-game homestand after being on the road for the previous five games. The road trip was a rough one, which included losing Zach Bogosian to an injury and a 1-3-1 record. Aside from the addition of Bogosian, the Wild’s injuries remained the same, as did the goaltending.

Both the Wild and Mammoth were on the first half of back-to-backs, which meant Filip Gustavsson got the start in net while Jesper Wallstedt was expected to take the second half on Sunday. Both teams were coming off losses and looked to get back on the right track with a win. The game started off in the Mammoth’s favor with three straight goals to open the game, and the Wild found themselves fighting to get back in it.

Despite a strong resurgence for the Wild in the middle of the game, they couldn’t hold on and fell 6-2. In this article, we’ll look at a few takeaways from the loss, starting with a bright spot in their lone goal scorer, Marcus Johansson.

Wild’s Johansson Has Strong Night

One of the constant questions regarding the Wild’s lineup is whether Marcus Johansson should be in the top six, but he earned it against the Mammoth. He didn’t have the greatest play all game, but he did when it counted, and that included getting the Wild back in the game, not once but twice, and pulled them within one after being down 3-0.

He had some other strong chances that didn’t go in, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. He also had some struggles defensively, but overall, he was one of the main reasons the Wild were able to get back into the game when they did, and they’ll need that effort to continue if they want to win games.

“I think Marcus (Johansson) has been very consistent, I think his speed’s a factor every night, I think his ability to make plays has been strong. He’s shooting the puck when he’s in the areas to be able to shoot it, and it just seems wherever we put him, that line seems to be able to be a factor, but it helps when you have a guy that can skate like that, and can make plays, and he’s got a consistent effort and competitiveness about him. So he’s kind of bounced around a little bit on different lines, you know where he’s been, usually that line has been good, and that’s a sign of a guy playing consistent hockey,” said head coach John Hynes about Johansson’s effort so far this season in the postgame press conference.

Wild Had It For a Short Time

It’s been the same story in a few games already this season: the Wild manage to either get a lead and can’t hold it, or they attempt a comeback and fall short. What both of these have in common is their ability to play really well for a period of time, but it doesn’t stay. While they aren’t playing terrible, they aren’t playing up to the ability they know they can.

Marcus Johansson, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At one point during their game against the Mammoth, it looked like they were going to force their way in and not only tie it but win. They had everything going their way, and it looked like the momentum had shifted, only for it to shift the other way, and they couldn’t get it back. They know they have to find a way to play consistent, but it’s how they’re going to do it that seems to be eluding them.

“I mean, it just bounced, I went to the one guy thinking he was trying to play it, and it went over his stick… It’s frustrating because we’re trying so hard, I almost feel like we’re trying too hard at times where we want it so bad, and then one little mistake cost us, and it’s frustrating, but we gotta do better,” said Marcus Johansson after the game about the Mammoth goal that got past him.

Wild Making Simple Mistakes

While there may be a number of things the Wild are struggling with that are adding up in their losses, they are all simple mistakes that can be fixed. In their game against the Mammoth, there were times they simply overskated the puck or passed it where they expected their teammate to be, but no one was there. They did dramatically shift the lines from what they had been, so that could’ve played a part in the passing, but they have to tighten it up.

The other issue with their passing that is fixable and has been seen this season, especially on their power play, is overpassing the puck. It’s an easy thing to do because players are looking for that perfect gap, but oftentimes it isn’t there, and they lose their shot because they take too long. When they make the quick, simple passes and then shoot it quicker, they have more success, and they have to find that part of their game again.

“I don’t know, it’s hard to kind of put your finger on it right now, there’s been all different situations, every game’s different. It starts with keeping the puck out of our net. I’m a big part of that. I gotta be better,” said Faber about what specifically might be preventing the team from playing consistently after their loss.

This loss is hard for the Wild to swallow, but they don’t have much time to think on it as they’ll be right back at it on Sunday, Oct. 26, when they host the San Jose Sharks. They’ll have to let some of their frustration go and try to find the team they were in the middle part of the game. If they play like that against the Sharks, they can come out with the win.