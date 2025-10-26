Utah Mammoth Hold Off Minnesota Wild, Take 6-2 Win

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Utah Mammoth for the first time this season on Saturday evening, Oct. 25, in the first half of a back-to-back for both teams. The Wild remained without Zach Bogosian, Mats Zuccarello, and Nico Sturm, while the Mammoth were without Sean Durzi and Alexander Kerfoot due to injuries.

Filip Gustavsson was in the net for the Wild while Karel Vejmelka was in the net for the Mammoth. The game started out with three consecutive goals for the Mammoth, and the Wild tried to climb their way back in, but couldn’t catch up, and the Mammoth got the 6-2 win. This moved the Wild’s record to 3-5-1 and the Mammoth to 7-2-0.

Game Recap

The Mammoth scored 56 seconds into the game on a goal by Logan Cooley to give his team the early 1-0 lead. He was assisted by John Marino. The Mammoth continued to build their lead on a second goal by Cooley, this time on the power play, a few minutes later. He was assisted by Dylan Guenther and Mikhail Sergachev to take a 2-0 lead.

Barely a minute later, the Mammoth added another goal to take a 3-0 lead. The goal was scored by Nick Schmaltz, and he was assisted by Nate Schmidt and Marino. The Wild answered back late in the period with a goal from Marcus Johansson. He was assisted by Zeev Buium and Kirill Kaprizov to make it 3-1. That was the final goal of the period, and the Mammoth took the lead into the second.

In the second period, the Wild scored on the power play to get back within one. The goal was scored by Johansson, his second of the night, to make it 3-2. He was assisted by Vinnie Hinostroza and Marco Rossi. That was the only goal of the period, and the Mammoth took the lead into the third period.

The Mammoth extended their lead to 4-2 on a goal by J.J. Peterka late in the third. He was assisted by Cooley and Sergachev. The Mammoth’s Schmaltz scored his second of the game on a breakaway just over a minute later to make it 5-2. The Mammoth added an empty net goal at the end to win the game 6-2. The goal was scored by Marino. He was assisted by Ian Cole, and that was the final goal of the night.

Both the Wild and Mammoth will be in action on Sunday, Oct. 26, to finish up the second half of their respective back-to-backs. The Wild will face the San Jose Sharks at home, while the Mammoth will remain on the road to face the Winnipeg Jets.