Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Struggles Continue, Woll, Nylander & Primeau

The Buffalo Sabres moved to .500 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 5–3 win Friday night in Buffalo. It was a statement game for Buffalo, who got two goals from Mattias Samuelsson — the first multi-goal performance of his career — and a short-handed dagger from Alex Tuch late in the third period. Tage Thompson and Jiri Kulich also chipped in with a goal and assist apiece, while goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 29 of 32 shots. The victory pushed the Sabres to 4–1–0 in their last five after starting the season winless through three.

For the Maple Leafs, it was another frustrating outing in a week full of them. Toronto extended its winless streak to three games (0–2–1), giving up the first goal yet again and chasing the play much of the night. William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Dakota Joshua scored, but the Maple Leafs never led and showed more cracks defensively with both Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev out. To add to the problems, Nylander exited late in the third with an apparent issue. Toronto’s schedule offers no rest — the rematch comes Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Item One: Joseph Woll Nearing a Comeback

After more than a month away from the team for personal reasons, Joseph Woll has rejoined the Maple Leafs and resumed on-ice activities. Though he remains on long-term injured reserve until Nov. 1, his return is a welcome sign for a club that’s leaned heavily on Anthony Stolarz early in the season. Toronto’s goaltending picture has been fluid, and Woll’s re-entry brings much-needed stability.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltenders Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

When he’s cleared, Woll is expected to back up Stolarz — though his playing time could be closer to a tandem split. With Cayden Primeau filling in, the Maple Leafs have temporarily bought themselves some breathing room. Still, Woll’s presence changes the dynamic, adding competition and experience to a crease that’s carried too much weight in October.

Item Two: Nylander Exits the Game Late

Toronto’s loss wasn’t the only bad news on Friday. William Nylander left late in the third period with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Head coach Craig Berube offered no postgame update, leaving his status uncertain for Saturday’s home rematch. Nylander had scored earlier in the game — his third goal of the campaign — bringing his total to 14 points in eight games.

If Nylander misses time, Toronto’s forward lines will be stretched thin. Without Nylander, the offensive load shifts even more heavily onto Matthews and the bottom six. That’s not a sustainable formula. The Maple Leafs will need more from depth scorers such as Nicholas Robertson. Expect Sammy Blais to draw into the lineup on Saturday if Nylander can’t go.

Item Three: Primeau Gets the Crease as Maple Leafs Seek Revenge

The Maple Leafs will hand the net to Cayden Primeau in Saturday’s rematch with the Sabres. Primeau made his Toronto debut earlier this season, stopping 26 of 30 shots in a 7–4 win over the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old is still trying to prove he belongs at the NHL level, and this start — on the second half of a back-to-back — represents a key chance to do just that.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Cayden Primeau guards his net (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Toronto’s defensive play has been uneven, and Primeau will be tested by a Buffalo squad that looked confident and fast Friday night. With Woll nearing a return and Stolarz carrying the bulk of the load, Primeau’s performance could determine whether he sticks with the big club or returns to the Toronto Marlies once Woll is activated.

Item Four: Maple Leafs’ Defensive Depth Under the Microscope

With Chris Tanev on injured reserve and Morgan Rielly sidelined, Toronto’s blue line has struggled to hold together. Players like Simon Benoit have been pressed into heavier minutes, and the results have been mixed. The team’s defensive structure under Berube is still a work in progress, and the group has yet to find the cohesion that defined the Maple Leafs’ stronger stretches last season.

These injuries and inconsistencies have forced Toronto to rely more on its goaltenders — a tough ask during a condensed early schedule. As Woll gets closer to returning, his calm, technical game could be the stabilizing force the team desperately needs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto will look to regroup quickly when it hosts Buffalo on Saturday night. The team’s immediate priorities are clear: tighten up defensively, find more consistent scoring from the middle six, and monitor Nylander’s status closely.

If Woll’s return goes as planned and the lineup stabilizes, the Maple Leafs should have a chance to reset before a demanding November schedule begins. But for now, this group needs a win — not just to stop the slide, but to prove they can respond when things get difficult.