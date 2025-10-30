Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Wild –10/30/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (7-2-2) at WILD (3-5-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SN-PIT, FDSNWIX
Penguins projected lineup
Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Owen Pickering — Mathew Dumba
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino, Harrison Brunicke
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Status report
Hayes, a forward, continues to be a full participant in practice. He has not played a game this season.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Zuccarello, a forward, who has not played this season, continues to be a full participant in practice.
