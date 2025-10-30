Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Wild –10/30/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (7-2-2) at WILD (3-5-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SN-PIT, FDSNWIX

Penguins projected lineup

Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Owen Pickering — Mathew Dumba

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino, Harrison Brunicke

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

Hayes, a forward, continues to be a full participant in practice. He has not played a game this season.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Zuccarello, a forward, who has not played this season, continues to be a full participant in practice.

