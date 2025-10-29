Stars & Thomas Harley Reportedly Closing in on 8-Year Extension

The Dallas Stars have reportedly signed defenseman Thomas Harley to an eight-year, $84.7 million contract carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $10.5 million.

The deal makes Harley the fourth-highest-paid defenseman in the NHL, just ahead of Edmonton Oilers blueliner Evan Bouchard. He now trails only Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings ($11 million), Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres ($11 million), and Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins ($11.5 million).

Harley Signed Through 2033-34

Harley’s new deal kicks in next season. He’s currently in the final year of a two-year contract worth $4 million annually, meaning he’s now locked up for nine more seasons in total. That’s great news for the Stars, who have watched him grow into one of their most reliable young defensemen.

Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 24-year-old has appeared in parts of four NHL seasons. He made his debut in 2021-22, playing 34 games and recording four points. Once he earned a full-time role, his game took off. Last season, he set career highs with 50 points in 78 games. Over 206 career NHL games, Harley has tallied 111 points.

Now under contract through 2033-34, Harley has plenty of time to solidify himself among the league’s elite. If he can continue to progress and hit the 75–80-point range consistently, this deal could end up looking like a bargain for Dallas.