Domi & Knies Score Twice to Lift Maple Leafs Past Flames 4-3

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight in an all-Canadian matchup against the Calgary Flames in the first instalment of the NHL Frozen Frenzy.

The Maple Leafs’ game was moved up due to the Toronto Blue Jays playing in the World Series. They’re hoping to turn around a rough start to the season and pick up their second straight win after defeating the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Now, let’s see how things went in the game, in the recap.

Game Recap

1st Period

For whatever reason, the Maple Leafs have struggled badly with giving up first-period goals this season. Tonight was no different, as they surrendered another early goal to the Flames just 4:33 into the frame by Morgan Frost. After that, the pace slowed thanks to a string of penalties that killed any flow. The Maple Leafs had three power plays (PP), but couldn’t capitalize on any of them. The Flames had two of their own, and much like Toronto, they failed to score. The period ended with Calgary leading 1-0 heading into the intermission.

2nd Period

The second period had a lot more pace, with far fewer whistles and penalties. The Flames didn’t hold the lead for long, as Max Domi buried a wicked wrist shot 3:13 into the period to tie the game 1-1. After that, the play evened out, with both sides trading chances. The Maple Leafs generated more opportunities and puck possession by the end of the frame, but the Flames pushed back.

Joel Farabee drove to the net hard and got a second whack at the puck, sliding it between Anthony Stolarz’s legs to make it 2-1. The lead didn’t last long, though. William Nylander stripped Mikael Backlund of the puck and set up Matthew Knies, who buried it with just 30 seconds left in the period to tie things up 2-2.

3rd Period

The third period picked up right where the second left off, with both teams playing at a fast pace. Early in the period, the Flames took a high-sticking penalty that sent the Maple Leafs to their fourth power play of the game. On the ensuing man advantage, it looked like John Tavares was about to score his 500th career goal, but it was Knies who finished it off, giving Toronto their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Unfortunately, that lead didn’t last long. The Maple Leafs were soon called for a penalty, giving the Flames a chance to respond. Calgary managed just one shot on the power play but had a few good looks that Stolarz turned aside. Their persistence eventually paid off, though, when Samuel Honzek scored his first career NHL goal with just five minutes left in the period to tie the game 3-3.

But just like Toronto’s earlier lead, the tie didn’t hold up for long. Domi, who was moved up to the second line with Tavares and Knies, ripped his second goal of the game past Dustin Wolf to give his team a 4-3 lead with under two minutes to play. The Flames pulled their goalie in the final minute and generated a few chances, but couldn’t find the equalizer as Toronto held on for a 4-3 win over Calgary.