Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Stars –10/28/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (6-3-0) at STARS (5-3-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body)

Status report

Sandin, a defenseman, will miss a third straight game; he was placed on injured reserve Monday. … Strome, a forward, is day to day and did not travel with the Capitals. Frank was recalled from Hershey of the Americans Hockey League on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Adam Erne — Colin Blackwell



Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Back, a forward, will not play after returning Sunday from injury. … Duchene will miss his seventh game after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14. … The Stars are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Latest for THW: