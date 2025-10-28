Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Stars –10/28/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (6-3-0) at STARS (5-3-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body)
Status report
Sandin, a defenseman, will miss a third straight game; he was placed on injured reserve Monday. … Strome, a forward, is day to day and did not travel with the Capitals. Frank was recalled from Hershey of the Americans Hockey League on Monday.
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Adam Erne — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Back, a forward, will not play after returning Sunday from injury. … Duchene will miss his seventh game after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14. … The Stars are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
