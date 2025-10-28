Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Canucks –10/28/25

The New York Rangers take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (3-5-2) at CANUCKS (5-5-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere

Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Rempe, a forward who was injured in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, “is going to be [out] longer term,” coach Mike Sullivan said. … Sullivan also said Trocheck, a forward who has missed eight games since getting injured on Oct. 9, skated [Monday] for the first time. “He skated again today, so he’s making progress. He’s back at home.” … Brodzinski draws into the lineup for the first time in six games, replacing Othmann. … Vaakanainen is in for the first time in four games, replacing Robertson.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Evander Kane — Lukas Reichel — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson — Tyler Myers

P.O Joseph — Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, Nils Aman

Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Hughes, a defenseman who will miss a second straight game, did not skate on Tuesday, and remains day to day with an injury sustained late in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Willander will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday following an injury to Mancini, a defenseman, during a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

