Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Canucks –10/28/25

The New York Rangers take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (3-5-2) at CANUCKS (5-5-0)
10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere
Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Rempe, a forward who was injured in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, “is going to be [out] longer term,” coach Mike Sullivan said. … Sullivan also said Trocheck, a forward who has missed eight games since getting injured on Oct. 9, skated [Monday] for the first time. “He skated again today, so he’s making progress. He’s back at home.” … Brodzinski draws into the lineup for the first time in six games, replacing Othmann. … Vaakanainen is in for the first time in four games, replacing Robertson.
Latest for THW:
- Rangers Risking Deja Vu as Western Road Trip Gets Underway
- Rangers Aren’t Getting Enough From Alexis Lafreniere
- Rangers’ Brennan Othmann Must Make This Opportunity Work
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Evander Kane — Lukas Reichel — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tyler Myers
P.O Joseph — Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, Nils Aman
Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Hughes, a defenseman who will miss a second straight game, did not skate on Tuesday, and remains day to day with an injury sustained late in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Willander will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday following an injury to Mancini, a defenseman, during a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Canucks–Rangers Could Be the Season’s Most Telling Matchup to Date
- NHL Rumors: Zacha Interest, Schmaltz Contract, Plan for Woll
- 3 Canucks Captains Who Made Vancouver Fans Believe