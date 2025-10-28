Rangers’ Brennan Othmann Must Make This Opportunity Work

Brennan Othmann is getting an opportunity with the New York Rangers – and this one has to find some success if he wants to remain with the organization long-term. But also, the coaching staff needs to give him a chance to succeed and express patience with the 22-year-old.

If it wasn’t for the Rangers’ early offensive struggles this season, Othmann probably remains in the American Hockey League (AHL). The young winger struggled yet again to stand out in training camp, giving the coaching staff no choice but to send him to the AHL.

But sometimes, things happen during an 82-game regular season. When teams go through struggles or injuries pile up, other players in the organization get opportunities.

Othmann’s Ability and Where He Needs to Play

Even with a disappointing preseason, there are a couple of reasons why Othmann makes the most sense and why he got the call-up versus other top prospects. Simply put, it’s the all-around skillset. In fact, there aren’t a lot of things offensively that Othmann can’t do; he uses his speed to put pressure on forecheckers, he’s willing to attack the middle of the ice and front of the net, and most importantly, he can beat goalies clean with his shot. The latter is especially important given the Rangers’ scoring woes. Othmann can pick a corner, especially with time and space.

New York Rangers left wing Brennan Othmann (Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)

While the Blueshirts’ record may not fully reflect it, the Rangers, for the most part, have played pretty sound structurally to start the season. Othmann will, of course, need to prove that he can play in the system consistently under new head coach Mike Sullivan. Simultaneously, it will be up to the coaching staff to put the 2021 first-round pick in the best position to succeed. Othmann, at the very least, needs to play a key role for the Rangers inside the top nine.

Given Othmann’s abilities, it doesn’t make sense to feature him on the fourth line. Against the Calgary Flames, he played on the third line with Noah Laba and Will Cuylle. Also, it would make sense to try the left-handed shot on the second power-play group. The unit, overall, this season has struggled as well, ranking 24th in the league.

The Ontario native, in his first game, which was Sunday’s 5-1 loss against the Flames, had his moments. But unfortunately, a negative stands out the most: when he passed up an opportunity to shoot the puck all alone in the slot during the second period, that led to a goal the other way.

A Trade Might Be Next

If Othmann doesn’t take advantage of the opportunity, it’s fair to assume this might be his last chance with the Rangers, as pointed out in a recent article by sports analysis website Esports-news.co.uk. This is now the third season in a row in which Othmann has had a chance to make an early impression with the big club and has failed to do so. Eventually, the time for a change in scenery comes.

In fact, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that president and general manager Chris Drury was looking for multiple AHL prospects in a trade for Othmann after he failed to make the team out of training camp. So, perhaps, the Rangers will pull the trigger if Othmann doesn’t succeed in the early-season call-up.

Others Who Could Get an Opportunity

While the Rangers should give this at least a little time to work, they could look elsewhere in the organization if Othmann proves not to be the short-term answer.

The most obvious is top prospect Gabriel Perreault, who posted an impressive 108 points in 73 games with Boston College. But there’s a little more nuance with him; yes, he can light up the scoresheet – but the 2023 first-round pick is more of a playmaking cerebral player, rather than a pure shooter. Plus, the 20-year-old could use some time in the AHL to adjust to pro hockey.

But Perreault would make the most sense – especially when you consider the next best option, which is Brett Berard. While I was a little surprised when Berard did not make the cut out of training camp, he doesn’t solve the core problem, which again is the ability to beat goaltenders clean with a shot. The 23-year-old plays a similar style to Conor Sheary, a player who brings plenty of pace and relentless forechecking – but probably not a player that’s going to light up the scoresheet.

Some other options with the Hartford Wolf Pack include Adam Sykora and Bryce McConnell-Barker, who have recorded three and four points, respectively, in six games apiece in their 2025-26 AHL seasons thus far.

One game isn’t enough to draw conclusions, and Othmann deserves more of a chance. The Rangers should give that to him, but time is running out. He is no longer the promising teenager the organization just drafted. This is year five now – and this may be his last opportunity with the Original Six franchise. But a trade does not have to be inevitable – Othmann can change that with strong play and contributing a few goals over the next number of games.