4 Takeaways From the Penguins’ 6-3 Win Over the Blues

The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their strong start to the 2025-26 season with an emphatic 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. It was a complete performance that showcased their ability to play with speed, poise, and leadership — while also offering glimpses of the areas still in progress. Between Sidney Crosby’s milestone moment and a relentless offensive push, this game felt like a statement that the Penguins are no longer just hanging around in the Eastern Conference conversation — they’re actively shaping it.

Here are four takeaways from Pittsburgh’s latest win at PPG Paints Arena.

A Lightning-Fast Start Put the Penguins in the Driver’s Seat

Few teams in the league can blitz an opponent quite like the Penguins when they’re clicking, and the opening minute against St. Louis was pure chaos in the best way possible. Just 55 seconds into the game, Bryan Rust wired one past Jordan Binnington to open the scoring. Before the Blues even had a chance to regroup, Anthony Mantha followed it up with another, giving Pittsburgh a stunning 2-0 lead before the first minute expired.

That kind of start instantly changes the tone. It put St. Louis on its heels and gave Pittsburgh control of the tempo — something they’ve emphasized all season under head coach Dan Muse. “That’s the identity we want,” Muse told reporters postgame. “Pressure, pace, and trust in our structure. When we start that way, we’re a hard team to slow down.”

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon celebrates his goal with the Penguins bench against the St. Louis Blues (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The Penguins’ opening burst wasn’t just about goals — it was about intent. Their puck retrievals were sharp, breakouts clean, and zone entries purposeful. The speed through the neutral zone exposed St. Louis’s slower defensive gaps, and it allowed Pittsburgh’s second and third lines to attack with layers.

Even when the Blues clawed back to tie things 2-2 later in the period, the Penguins’ early dominance set a tone that persisted. They didn’t allow the game to open up chaotically; instead, they tightened up defensively and re-established rhythm. That balance between aggression and control is what has made this iteration of the Penguins so dangerous through the first 10 games of the season.

Rust’s start to the season, in particular, deserves recognition. His three-point performance (two goals, one assist) was emblematic of the type of complete hockey Muse wants from his veterans. He’s been relentless on the forecheck, defensively responsible, and opportunistic offensively — the kind of secondary leader every contending team needs.

Crosby’s 1,700th Point Underscores His Legacy — and the Penguins’ Balance

While the scoreline tells one story, the night’s defining moment came in the third period when Crosby recorded his 1,700th career NHL point, joining one of hockey’s most exclusive clubs. At 38 years old, Crosby continues to produce at an elite level, defying the typical arc of decline most players face at his age.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Yet true to form, the Penguins’ captain refused to make it about himself. After the game, when asked about the milestone, he pivoted to a more serious topic — a fan who had been hospitalized after a fall at the arena. That quiet humility is exactly what defines him — a leader who sets the standard through both words and actions. On the ice, Crosby logged a goal and two assists, dominated the faceoff circle (winning 63%), and drove play at even strength. His ability to anticipate plays and execute under pressure continues to elevate those around him.

It wasn’t just Crosby and Rust, though. Erik Karlsson quietly tallied three assists, orchestrating the offense from the blue line with his usual combination of vision and precision. Evgeni Malkin added an empty-netter to seal it, while Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots. The entire leadership core showed up.

The Penguins’ depth around their stars has been a huge storyline so far. Mantha’s early goal and Parker Wotherspoon’s go-ahead tally in the second period illustrate that Pittsburgh’s success isn’t limited to its aging core. The supporting cast is producing, and that balance is exactly what the organization has been searching for the past few seasons.

That mindset continues to trickle down through the entire locker room.

The Blues Fought Back, But the Penguins’ Composure Held Firm

After Pittsburgh’s electric start, the game did tighten up. St. Louis responded with two quick goals from Nick Bjugstad and Jordan Kyrou, showing resilience and forcing the Penguins to adjust. It was a short burst of chaos that reminded everyone how quickly momentum can swing in the NHL.

But here’s what separated this win from similar situations last season: the Penguins didn’t panic. Instead of overextending or abandoning their system, they doubled down on it. Wotherspoon’s second-period goal — his first as a Penguin — restored the lead and deflated the Blues’ surge. From that point on, Pittsburgh tightened up defensively, limiting St. Louis to just nine shots in the third period. Karlsson and Kris Letang anchored the blue line, combining for 48 minutes of ice time and driving puck movement through the neutral zone. Their veteran presence helped calm the play whenever the Blues pressed.

Even when Robert Thomas cut the deficit to 4-3 midway through the third, the Penguins answered almost immediately with another from Rust, followed by Malkin’s empty-net dagger. The composure under pressure — particularly from the top line — reflects a team that’s learned from past collapses. Last season’s Penguins often struggled to protect leads; this group is showing the discipline to finish games properly.

The difference lies in trust. Trust in the system, trust in teammates, and trust in execution. That’s a defining characteristic of winning hockey.

Hot Start Feels Sustainable — If the Standard Stays High

With the victory, the Penguins improved to 7-2-1, firmly establishing themselves among the early contenders in the East. They’re playing fast, smart, and connected hockey. But Muse’s postgame comments made it clear: the standard can’t slip.

There’s plenty to like. Pittsburgh has already seen nine different goal scorers in its past three games, the power play is humming at 29 percent, and their defensive zone exits have improved drastically compared to a season ago. Even more promising is the play of Jarry, who’s providing consistent, steady goaltending after an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign.

The upcoming schedule — including games against the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes — will test the Penguins’ staying power. Each of those teams brings elite speed and offensive depth, which means the Penguins’ structure will be tested shift by shift. Still, if their first ten games are any indication, Pittsburgh has rediscovered its identity: a veteran-driven team with enough depth to withstand the grind.

The question isn’t whether they can play like this — it’s whether they can maintain it. The leadership group knows the margin for error is thin, and Muse’s system demands consistency. But the early signs suggest something real is brewing.

That quote encapsulates the ethos of this Penguins team.

Going Forward

This win wasn’t just another two points; it was a microcosm of what makes the Penguins dangerous again. They struck early, overcame adversity, celebrated a milestone, and closed strong. It was complete hockey — the kind that wins playoff series.

From Mantha’s first as a Penguin to Karlsson’s three-assist night and Jarry’s steady play, everything clicked in unison. The stars delivered, the depth responded, and the structure held firm.

The Penguins aren’t just surviving the early stretch — they’re thriving. And if they can bottle up this balance of urgency and execution, the 2025-26 season could mark the start of another deep run in Pittsburgh’s storied era of success.