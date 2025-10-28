What’s Wrong with the Colorado Avalanche?

The Colorado Avalanche are second in the Western Conference with 14 points through 10 games. They are fourth in the NHL with 33 goals for. Their +7-goal differential is sixth in the NHL. So why does it suddenly feel like things are very off in Denver?

That’s because the Avalanche are playing an unsustainable level of hockey. They have had fluctuations with their roster, which every team has, but it is more about the underlying issues. In the wake of their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils, there are three things plaguing the Avalanche: the power play, turnovers, and letting the opposition get off to a hot start.

The Power Play

Nathan MacKinnon. Cale Makar. Martin Necas. With that kind of talent in the same group, there is no way that the power play should be struggling like it is. But here we are, 10 games into the season, and the Avalanche have the third-worst power play success rate (10.3%) in the league.

Colorado Avalanche center Zakhar Bardakov reacts to a goal by defenseman Cale Makar (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Given the fact that the Avalanche have the fourth-most power play opportunities so far (39) and have converted just four times is even more alarming. Watching the games, there is no flow or momentum. Is that the scheme or are players struggling to find a flow?

There is more than enough there for them to turn things around in a hurry. It should be something that they work on tirelessly in practice because even with all the turnovers, an additional power play goal here or there could have swung one of their losses in the other direction.

The Turnovers

Coming into the season, it could be agreed upon that the Avalanche are an excellent defensive team. They have good-to-great goaltending, defensemen, and two-way forwards. Yes, they have an issue with their third center that probably needs to be addressed, but it is a minor issue.

That said, the turnovers have become a major issue early on for the Avalanche. If it doesn’t feel bad, consider these stats:

Tied for third-most high danger shots against (25)

Most giveaways in the league (177)

Most defensive zone giveaways in the league (93)

Second highest % of giveaways in the defensive zone (52.54%)

It does not matter how good a team you are. If you continue to give the puck away in your own zone, it is going to lead to major issues. The Avalanche are seeing that right now and still have just one regulation loss. That speaks to their perseverance and ability to erase deficits. It isn’t something that can be sustained over an 82-game season.

Hot Starts from the Opposition

This is more of an issue lately, beginning with the 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period, and the Avalanche had to put the pedal to the metal in order to send that game to overtime. They fell behind against the Devils and Boston Bruins as well.

Oct 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Nathan Bastian (11) celebrates after his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

The rules are a little different when you’re a talented, experienced team. You can erase mistakes that would otherwise hinder other teams. That said, there is only so much room for error before those errors become fatal on a game-by-game basis.

Falling behind by a goal is one thing, but spotting the opposition a multi-goal lead just can’t happen. This team is too good, has too much talent, and is usually too good defensively to let this happen. Coming out with a bit more intensity and a lot less sloppiness is something that should be a goal for the Avalanche.

Correctible Issues

On the positive side of things, these are all correctible issues for the Avalanche. The power play, with pretty much the same personnel, has been dominant in the past. Turnovers can be reduced, especially in their own zone.

The Avalanche just need to realize that they are playing with fire right now. It hasn’t cost them dearly but take two of those overtime losses and move them one column to the left, and their place in the standings look quite different. Address it now and this could be a dominant season for the Avalanche.