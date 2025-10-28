Penguins Prospects Having Strong Start to the 2025-26 Season

With the 2025-26 regular season in full swing across all levels of hockey, each organization in the NHL has its eyes on its respective prospects. Penguins general manager (GM), Kyle Dubas, is no exception to that. After making three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and one of those picks, Benjamin Kindel, making his debut already this season, the Penguins and their fans have plenty to be excited for with the prospects they have in their system. Plenty of these prospects have had strong starts to the beginning of their season.

Tristan Broz, C, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, American Hockey League (AHL)

One of the prospects who impressed at training camp and preseason this season for the Penguins was their second-round pick from the 2021 Draft, Tristan Broz. The energy that Broz brought to the ice and the knack for being in the right spot at the right time stuck out in a big way. He was sent down to the AHL before the final opening-night roster was set and has been one of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s better players in their first five games.

That energy at both ends of the ice has translated to his regular-season play in his second full professional season in the Penguins organization, and he has performed well. He has put up six points (four goals, two assists) so far and is a player who could end up making his NHL debut later on this season if he keeps playing the way he has early on.

Jordan Charron, RW, Soo Greyhounds, Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

After spending the 2024-25 season split between the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL and the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), Jordan Charron found himself drafted by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2025 Draft and has taken off early on this season for the Greyhounds. Offensively, Charron has been one of his team’s most potent players, as he reached the 10-goal mark quicker than any other player in the OHL (he did so in just 12 games). What has stuck out on top of the offensive production has been his non-stop motor and movement around the ice. He always seems to be around the play at both ends of the ice, and his name is heard plenty when watching a Greyhounds game.

Through the first 14 games of this season, he has already topped his goal total from last year (10) with 11 to date and is just six points shy of matching his point total as well (21 points last season). With fellow 2025 draftee Brady Martin (Nashville Predators first-round pick) being returned to the Greyhounds, Charron could see his numbers and overall production take an even bigger jump alongside Martin. If he can continue to play at a solid pace for a full season and develop his game even further, he could become a late-round gem by Dubas and the Penguins’ scouting department.

William Horcoff, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Another fellow 2025 draft pick by the Penguins, William Horcoff, has gotten off to a great start in his sophomore season at the University of Michigan. Through seven games, the big center has 10 points already and has been a constant presence in the offensive zone for the Wolverines. He has shown no problem with shooting the puck, tallying at least four shots on goal in five of the eight games he has played in so far. This included a hat trick to start the season against Mercyhurst on Oct. 3.

What has stood out for the son of former NHL’er Shawn Horcoff has been the explosiveness he is showing for a player of his size. He has been able to get himself moving up the ice very quickly and smoothly, and then uses his slick stickhandling abilities to get himself into a great spot to make a play, whether that is a pass or a shot for himself. There were expectations that he would take on a bigger role in his second season of college hockey, and to this point, he has handled that well. He has shown great confidence and comfort level on the ice at both ends. If Horcoff can continue to produce against stiffer competition this season, he could grow into a prospect that can make his way to professional hockey sooner rather than later.

Sergei Murashov, G, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

Simply put, Sergei Murashov just can not lose this season. The Penguins’ fourth-round pick from 2022 has gone 5-0-0 this season in the AHL and has looked rock solid behind a strong Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team so far this season. Murashov continues to impress with his fundamentally sound game in the crease and has been rewarded for his strong play, being named the AHL’s Player of the Week this past week (Oct. 20- Oct. 26).

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender prospect Sergei Murashov has looked great so far this season in the AHL. (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

With his play and development, the goaltending position is becoming a spot where the Penguins are deep, with Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs both having strong starts to their seasons, and Joel Blomqvist slowly making his way back to action after getting injured during the preseason. If Murashov continues to play the way he has, he could be knocking on the door of the NHL sooner rather than later and forcing Dubas and the Penguins’ management team to make a tough decision at the goaltender position.

Zam Plante, C, University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Much like Horcoff, Zam Plante has taken a big step early on in his sophomore season at the NCAA level. The 2022 fifth-round pick has become an offensive force for the University of Minnesota-Duluth this season, racking up 12 points already and surpassing the halfway mark to his freshman season’s total. He has been constantly around the puck at both ends of the ice and has really become an impact player offensively. He is like Horcoff also in the sense that he does not shy away from firing the puck.

Plenty Of Excitement in the System

These are just a handful of Penguins prospects who have had a strong start to their respective 2025-26 regular seasons. Ville Koivunen earned himself a call-up back to the NHL after a strong stint down in the AHL and should become more of a fixture in the Penguins’ lineup over the next weeks with Rickard Rakell out with a hand injury. The future continues to look bright for the Penguins on top of a strong and surprising start at the NHL level.