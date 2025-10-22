Predators Assigned Brady Martin to OHL’s Soo Greyhounds

The Nashville Predators have assigned their 2025 first round pick, Brady Martin to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Martin played just three games with the Predators at times serving of as their first line center. However, he sat out for the last handful of games, and now he will return to the OHL and join the Greyhounds.

Martin Returns to the OHL

During his time in the NHL, Martin was able to show the fan base what he can bring to the team in the future. Unfortunately, that will have to wait until next season. The Predators appear to believe that he would be better suited for another season in the OHL to further his development.

Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

With the Predators sending him down to the OHL before he played in 10 NHL games, he doesn’t burn a year of his entry level contract (ELC). That is an ideal situation for Nashville who look to be going through a minor retool. Martin can then have three full seasons starting next season with the organization before he is eligible to sign another contract.

Martin made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. During his three games in the NHL, he had one assist and three shots, but wasn’t able to score his first NHL goal.