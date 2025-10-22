Islanders’ Engvall Out For Season Due to Ankle Injury

New York Islanders forward Pierre Engvall is set to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season due to an ankle injury. He has undergone success surgery on his ankle yesterday, and his recovery time will keep him out for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Engvall, has yet to play a game this season due to rehabbing an offseason hip injury. Unfortunately, now he is going to rehab his ankle and hopefully be healthy for the start of the 2026-27 season.

Engvall’s Injury Could Impact his Career

Engvall’s injury comes at the worst time. The Islanders just drafted Matthew Schaefer with their first overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft. They are looking to complete their minor retooling with a new general manager at the helm. If they can continue looking this good and have a good season, there’s a good chance they will be looking to move out money to spend more on big free agents.

Pierre Engvall. New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For Engvall, he is likely going to be one of those players. He is in his three year of a seven year contract that pays him $3 million per season. Depending on how long it takes to recover, the Islanders could look to move him this coming offseason to clear up some cap space.

The hope is that Engvall can return to full health and resume his playing career. But first, his focus is on recovering from his ankle surgery.