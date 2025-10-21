3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-1 Loss to the Capitals

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the Seattle Kraken played against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. The Capitals took a commanding lead, leaving the Kraken with a three-goal deficit by the end of the second period. Seattle managed to score in the third period, but it was not enough to bring them back for a winning chance. The Capitals beat the Kraken 4-1.

Schwartz Tallied the Only Goal

While Jaden Schwartz was on the ice, he had two Washington players defending him. He had control of the puck but sent it down the ice. Ben Meyers picked it up at the blue line during a line change. He took a shot, but it was blocked by Logan Thompson. Schwartz picked up the rebound from in front of the net. With a second shot, he put the Kraken on the board for the first time in this game.

Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite his efforts, it was not enough to give the Kraken a winning chance. The Capitals outscored and outplayed them, causing them to win. However, with this goal, Schwartz now sits at the top of the Kraken leaderboard in points. He ties Chandler Stephenson with two goals and three assists apiece, each having five points total. This goal was also Schwartz’s first in four games. He has recorded two assists in that time, but this game has now broken his goal drought.

Three Goalies Might Be Hurting, Not Helping

Matt Murray earned his first start against the Capitals with Philipp Grubauer as his backup. Seattle scratched Joey Daccord, which was for the best, since he looked fatigued against the Philadelphia Flyers the night before.

Related: Seattle Kraken’s Jani Nyman’s Finnish Foundation and His NHL Blueprint

On the broadcast, analyst Eddie Olczyk stated that he doesn’t like the three-goalie rotation. He then went on to say, “…when you have an extra goaltender, you’re short one position player.” While carrying three goaltenders on their roster was a good idea at the start, it is not sufficient for the Kraken throughout this season. Now both Grubauer and Murray have had their first games of the season. Grubauer has played one more than Murray, but he still looked better than Murray did in just the one game against the Capitals. While Grubauer had a rough season in 2024-25, this is a new chance for him to start again.

It’s still very early in the season, but the Kraken should consider sending Murray to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the American Hockey League (AHL) and keeping Grubauer as Daccord’s backup.

Kraken Cannot Afford Any More Injuries

The Kraken have been down several key players this season already, and they have just lost a couple more. Jared McCann was sidelined with a lower-body injury on Monday, and he is out day-to-day. He did not return for this contest against Washington, but here’s hoping he will be better in time to play against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. However, this is not the only injury the Kraken have faced this week. Prior to the game starting against the Capitals, the team announced that Mason Marchment also has a lower-body injury and will be out day-to-day. Once again, here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for him as well.

Before the start of the season, the Kraken had already lost Ryker Evans and Kaapo Kakko to injuries sustained in the preseason. Both are expected to make their return to the ice in four weeks. On top of this, Frederick Gaudreau is out for 4-6 weeks as he recovers from an upper-body injury sustained on Oct. 16. Both the Kraken’s top six and bottom six depth have taken a hit, including the blue line as well.

The Kraken have now lost their past two games in regulation, their first two regulation losses of the season. If they continue to lose more players to injury, this losing streak just might continue; that’s the last thing the Kraken need after a stellar start to the season.

Kraken Head Back West

The Kraken will make their last stop of the six-game road trip up in Canada. On Thursday, Oct. 23, they will take on the Winnipeg Jets.