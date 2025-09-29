Penguins’ Prospects Standing Out in the Preseason

Preseason is officially underway, and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ young prospects are trying to prove they have what it takes to earn a permanent roster spot. The Penguins have lost two games so far; however, some of their young standouts have shown they could be NHL-ready sooner rather than later.

Penguins Put Together a Good Team Performance

On Sept. 22, the Penguins lost 2-1 to the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout. Since it’s preseason, the final score is not what’s important. For the first time in a while, Pittsburgh had a young team on the ice that was not a complete embarrassment.

Usually, the first preseason game for any team is a bit sloppy as the players are trying to find a good rhythm. However, the Penguins looked pretty sharp from the very beginning and stayed engaged and physical for most of the game. First-year head coach Dan Muse has been running a very intense training camp, and that intensity definitely carried over to the game. There were several good performances, but will these players remain consistent throughout the rest of the preseason?

Penguins Prospects Report Card

Tristan Broz: B+

Tristan Broz has been quietly making his way to the top of the prospects list for a while now. In the game against Montreal, he had a power-play goal in the first period, and he was good on the penalty kill. He does not play a flashy game, but he’s good at reading plays and going to the right areas on the ice.

Broz has good speed and solid decision-making skills, and he is not afraid to shoot the puck. It is too soon to say whether or not he will earn a roster spot, but even if he doesn’t, he will more than likely be the first call-up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the event of an injury.

Harrison Brunicke: A-

Harrison Brunicke was probably the best player on the ice for Pittsburgh’s preseason opener. He had six shots on goal, and he picked up the assist on Broz’s goal. He was paired with Owen Pickering, which seemed to work out very well.

Harrison Brunicke, Pittsburgh Penguins (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Brunicke’s skating has improved from last season, and he was solid in his own zone. He also has good decision-making skills. He will more than likely be a top-four defenseman in the future. As far as this season, he could steal a roster spot from Connor Clifton or Matt Dumba if he can continue to perform at a high level.

Sergei Murashov: B

There is a possibility that Sergei Murashov could be the Penguins’ next franchise goalie. He made some outstanding saves against Montreal, including stopping Ivan Demidov in the shootout. He has the ability to stay calm and composed under pressure, which are traits that starting goaltender Tristan Jarry severely lacks.

There is no doubt that Murashov needs some more time to develop, but if he continues on his current track, he will be an important part of Pittsburgh’s future.

How Many Prospects Will Make the Final Roster?

The Penguins still have a long way to go in their rebuild, but they are on the right track. General manager Kyle Dubas has done a good job of adding youth to the organization. Rafael Harvey-Pinard was another standout in the game against Montreal. He was getting to the front of the net and getting in the face of the defensemen. Ben Kindel also showed his potential with his strong skating and some good defensive plays. Pittsburgh won’t be highly competitive this season; however, in the next few years, they have the potential to become a strong competitor in the Metropolitan Division.