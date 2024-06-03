Harrison Brunicke – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Harrison Brunicke

2023-24 Team: Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Date of Birth: May 8, 2006

Place of Birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Harrison Brunicke is part of a long list of dynamic offensive defencemen available in the 2024 NHL Draft. When he has the puck, he can change the pace of the game through slick puck movements and quick changes in speed and direction. For a 6-foot-3 defender, he’s incredibly deceptive and subtle when stickhandling, using a series of quick movements to force opponents to give him or a teammate space for a scoring opportunity. He has a strong shot from the point but is much more likely to pass or try to work his way in close to the net to increase his chances of scoring. He’s not overly physical but uses his size well to protect the puck and maintain possession.

Unlike other offensive defencemen, however, Brunicke is also skilled on defense. He has an advanced awareness of the game around him and can read where he needs to be to break up a play. His smooth skating stride allows him to keep up with most other players in the Western Hockey League (WHL), and he uses an active stick to create turnovers. There are times when he’ll take a big risk that doesn’t pay off, but those plays are not the norm for him, and he is more than happy to hang back and play a more conservative game if his team needs him to do it.

Harrison Brunicke, Kamloops Blazers (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

Aside from making the occasional risky play that doesn’t pay off or trying to do too much with the puck, Brunicke has very few flaws in his game. The only problem is that he didn’t get many chances to show his skills to scouts. In late February, after putting up 10 goals and 21 points in 49 games, he suffered a late hit from Victoria Royals forward Alex Edwards and left the game with an apparent shoulder injury that was later deemed month-to-month. He didn’t return to the ice until the 2024 U18 World Junior Championships in April, long after the Blazers’ season was over.

It also didn’t help that the Blazers were terrible this season, finishing dead last in the WHL. Their top scorer had just 59 points, and only one player crossed the 20-goal mark. Brunicke was on pace to finish with 13 goals and 29 points over a full season, which is significantly below what’s expected of a top offensive defenceman. Some scouts have suggested that he may have limited offensive upside, but it’s more likely that he just didn’t have any support in Kamloops and was forced to do a lot. He’ll be primed for a breakout next season, so teams shouldn’t sleep on him for too long.

Other Draft Profiles

Harrison Brunicke – NHL Draft Projection

Brunicke is set to become just the second South African-born player to be drafted into the NHL after Olaf Kolzig, who went 19th overall in 1989. It’s highly unlikely that Brunicke surpasses the former Washington Capitals’ goalie, but there’s a decent chance he will be selected in the first round. He has the size, upside, and right-handed shot that will put him on many team’s radars, but he also has a well-defined defensive game, making him a safer pick with the potential to break out in 2024-25. If he impresses at the Draft Combine, he may end up in the 25-32 range, but if he doesn’t hear his name in the first round, he won’t fall beyond the second.

Quotables

“Good combination of size, skating and skill. Stepped his play up this season to earn a top-four role and be utilized in all situations. Good size and reach to defend and has an active stick to effectively disrupt the attack. Plays the body well and is willing to engage to defend himself and step up for his teammates. Good game handling and moving the puck in tight areas. Makes good zone exits and can dish the puck to either side. Likes to join the attack, and can generate offensive chances. Game is maturing and has made significant gains this year.” – NHL Central Scouting

“He’s a guy that has the potential to have a really long career as a pro, I think. He has tools that are transferable. I think he’s an intelligent player. I think as he matures physically – like he’s got good size already – but as he matures, physically, he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.” – Shaun Clouston, Blazers’ Head Coach

“There’s been a lot of interest in Brunicke as a potential late first-round pick in 2024. He’s an all-around defenceman who uses his speed and general fluid skating to win battles and rush the puck. I liked that he was willing to try riskier plays in games that were a bit more one-sided to push the limits of his passing, but he got himself into trouble at points, too. There aren’t many big flaws in his game, but he’s not spectacular in anything, either. Still, I know some scouts think there’s more to his game than he’s showing right now and that he could be a long-term riser in the next few years.” – Steven Ellis, Daily FaceOff

Strengths

Stickhandling

Skating and speed

Intelligence and awareness

Defensive awareness

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Can be a bit too risky at times

May have limited offensive potential

Limited shot selection

NHL Potential

It’s a bit difficult to assess Brunicke’s potential as he missed most of the season with an upper-body injury. But, before his season finished, he had five goals in his last 11 games, and when he returned to action at the U18s, he put up a goal and four points playing on the third pairing. The offensive skill is there, and with a well-rounded game now, he looks like he could become a solid second-pairing defenceman in the NHL who can put up 15 goals and 30-40 points.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023-24 U18 WJC Gold Medal

2023-24 Blazers’ Top Prospects Award

Harrison Brunicke Stats

Videos