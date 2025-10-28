Projected Lineups for Senators vs Blackhawks –10/28/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (5-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (4-3-2)
8:45 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — David Perron
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate following their 7-2 victory against the Boston Bruins in Ottawa on Monday. Ullmark is expected to play after being given a rest day; the Senators returned goalie Hunter Shepard to Belleville of the American Hockey League.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato
Colton Dach– Ryan Greene–– Jason Dickinson
Landon Slaggert — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Ilya Mikheyev (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. Bertuzzi was on the ice after missing a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury … Mikheyev, a forward, will be a game-time decision after he was injured Sunday.
