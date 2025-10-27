Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Senators – 10/27/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (4-6-0) at SENATORS (4-4-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, RDS, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan — Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Jonathan Aspirot
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)
Status report
Khusnutdinov will play after being a healthy scratch for three games. … Aspirot, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday but will not dress.
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — David Perron
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Monday and will dress as the backup to give Ullmark, a goalie, a full night off. … Other than their starting goalie, the Senators will dress the same lineup from their 7-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
