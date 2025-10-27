Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Senators – 10/27/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (4-6-0) at SENATORS (4-4-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, RDS, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Status report

Khusnutdinov will play after being a healthy scratch for three games. … Aspirot, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday but will not dress.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — David Perron

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Monday and will dress as the backup to give Ullmark, a goalie, a full night off. … Other than their starting goalie, the Senators will dress the same lineup from their 7-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Latest for THW: