Bruins News and Rumors: Zacha Trade Interest, Lindholm Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins have had quite the week. After losing six games in a row, they found themselves back in the win column. It was a great way to end what’s been a tough week for the Bruins. The big victory caps off the good news for the week, but other news and rumors take center stage. Not nearly as positive, but stuff to dive into.

Pavel Zacha Remains Heavy Target of the Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have made trades in order to shore up their center depth. They went out and acquired Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks. Reichel is only 23 years old, but has yet to find his stride in the NHL. Although he did score eight goals and set a career high in points with 22 during the 2024-25 season. It’s a low-risk, high-reward type of move for the Canucks. However, the Canucks are not stopping there.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks are still heavily targeting Pavel Zacha. Zacha has been a name that has been swirling the NHL rumor mill since the summer and still remains out on the open market. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made it known that the price is set very high and might be something that scares the Canucks off.

Zacha is a tremendous player and can play anywhere in the lineup. His versatility, from being able to play center and wing, is huge for a coach setting their lineups. Also, he has been great since becoming a Bruin. Zacha has had three straight 40-plus point seasons and is off to a hot start to the 2025-26 season. Zacha has two goals and nine points in the team’s first ten games. Overall, only three players have generated more expected goals than he has. He has been a factor for the Bruins and has plenty of value. His contract is a complete bargain, as he makes $4.75 million per season. That’s magnificent for a top-six player.

Whether this trade comes to fruition remains to be seen, but one to keep an eye on for both parties involved.

Hampus Lindholm Remains Out

It’s been quite the year regarding Hampus Lindholm. Ever since he was pulled from the game against the Chicago Blackhawks, he has been out of the lineup. He did make his return over the west coast road trip, but has not played since the first meeting against the Colorado Avalanche (Oct. 18).

Lindholm is sorely missed from this Bruins lineup. He is their most well-rounded defenseman and provides stability to the lineup. However, with it being this early into the season, there is no reason to rush him if he isn’t ready to return. After the conclusion of their victory against the Avalanche Saturday afternoon, head coach Marco Sturm touched on Lindholm’s absence.

“We thought another day or two … we all have to be patient, unfortunately.”

It remains to be seen when his return will be, but with the team not practicing on Sunday, it does give him more time to rest. Patience is a virtue, and one that will be how this injury is handled. As it stands, the Bruins will be relying on Michael Callahan to help fill out the bottom pair. Jordan Harris is also on the injured reserve list, so the back end has taken its beating. Losing Lindholm hurts the Bruins on the back end, but it’s more important for him to be healthy than force himself to play.