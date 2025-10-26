Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs. Devils – 10/26/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (5-1-3) at DEVILS (7-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, ALT, SN

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Trent Miner

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Danil Gushchin

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Miner is expected to start after Wedgewood made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown

Stefan Noesen — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Juho Lammikko (lower body)

Status report

Hischier did not practice on Saturday but is expected to play. … Lammikko, a center, practiced Saturday but is still not ready to return. … Markstrom, a goalie, will not play but will join the Devils for their four-game road trip that begins Tuesday at Colorado.

Latest for THW: