Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs. Devils – 10/26/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (5-1-3) at DEVILS (7-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, ALT, SN
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Trent Miner
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Danil Gushchin
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Miner is expected to start after Wedgewood made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown
Stefan Noesen — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Juho Lammikko (lower body)
Status report
Hischier did not practice on Saturday but is expected to play. … Lammikko, a center, practiced Saturday but is still not ready to return. … Markstrom, a goalie, will not play but will join the Devils for their four-game road trip that begins Tuesday at Colorado.
