3 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to Bruins

Coming off an exciting 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Colorado Avalanche were looking to rebound against a Boston Bruins club that had been struggling of late. The Bruins, a shell of their former glory, had lost their last six games coming into this one.

With Scott Wedgewood going for the 9th straight game, the Avalanche struggled to get past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman. For the second time in a row – and the first time in regulation – the Avalanche found themselves on the losing side, dropping this one 3-2.

Scott Wedgewood Needs Help

Scott Wedgewood has not been good the last two games. He gave up four goals in the first period against the Hurricanes and had to be pulled. Against the Bruins on Saturday, he gave up three goals on just 16 shots.

Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This isn’t a criticism of Wedgewood. He is a backup that has had to take over the starting role with Mackenzie Blackwood out due to injury. In today’s NHL, few players start this many games in a row, but the Avalanche have been riding his hot play while waiting for Blackwood to return.

It is very clear that he needs some rest at this point. Riding with Trent Miner for a game or two isn’t the end of the world and should give Wedgewood the break he needs to come back refreshed and focused for his next outing.

The Power Play is Genuinely Concerning

The Avalanche power play should be one of the most explosive in the league. Yet here we are, nine games into the season, and it is one of the worst units in the league. How we got here is perplexing but it is clear that this unit is an issue.

The Avalanche went 0-for-3 on Saturday, bringing their tally to 4-for-37 on the season. Those 37 chances are the third-most in the league; their four goals with the man advantage are tied for the fifth lowest in the league. Their 10.8% success rate is 30th in the league as well.

It’s hard to say what needs to happen. For having so many talented, offensive creative players on the team, they can’t seem to find a groove or generate as many high-danger chances as they should. It needs to be addressed soon because it may wind up costing them a few games in the long run.

To Be Fair: Jeremy Swayman Stole This Game

Although Artturi Lehkonen seemed to have the answer with his two goals on the night, the Avalanche had a very difficult time solving the Jeremy Swayman puzzle. Though he has struggled since signing his huge extension roughly a year ago, Swayman was locked in on Saturday.

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Swayman turned aside 31 of 33 shots, holding off an Avalanche team that really felt like it was pressing in the third period. Given the fact that the Bruins had just four shots in the third period, they really needed him to hold down the fort.

This happens in the NHL. You can’t be “on” 82 nights a year, and sometimes you run into a goalie that just isn’t going to let up. This was the case on Saturday. The Avalanche outplayed the Bruins, but Swayman was the difference that mattered.

Devils Up Next

The Avalanche are too good a team to let this one linger. Disappointing as it is to lose to a team in the bottom half of the standings, the turnaround is quick. The Avalanche have the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon, followed by a return home to take on the Devils on Tuesday night.