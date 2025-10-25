Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Bruins –10/25/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (5-0-3) at BRUINS (3-6-0)

3 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Trent Miner

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Danil Gushchin

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Ahcan, a defenseman, and Gushchin, a forward, each was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel

Michael Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Status report

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who has missed the past three games for precautionary reasons, will be a game-time decision, according to Bruins coach Marco Sturm.

