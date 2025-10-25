Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Bruins –10/25/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (5-0-3) at BRUINS (3-6-0)
3 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Trent Miner
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Danil Gushchin
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Ahcan, a defenseman, and Gushchin, a forward, each was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-4 Loss to the Hurricanes
- NHL Morning Recap – October 24, 2025
- Hurricanes Defeat the Avalanche 5-4 in a Shootout Following an Instant Classic
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel
Michael Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan — Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)
Status report
Defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who has missed the past three games for precautionary reasons, will be a game-time decision, according to Bruins coach Marco Sturm.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Change of Hart, Canucks & Bruins, Action on Chinakhov
- Bruins’ Top Pair Needs to Change Amid Its Struggles
- NHL Morning Recap – October 24, 2025