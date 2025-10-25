Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Lightning –10/25/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (4-2-1) at LIGHTNING (1-4-2)

5 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness)

Status report

The Ducks will not have a morning skate and any line changes will be determined before warmups.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Curtis Douglas

Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

Hagel and Gourde (body maintenance) did not practice Friday. … Girgensons will be in the lineup for the first time this season.

