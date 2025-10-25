Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Lightning –10/25/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (4-2-1) at LIGHTNING (1-4-2)
5 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness)
Status report
The Ducks will not have a morning skate and any line changes will be determined before warmups.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Curtis Douglas
Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
Hagel and Gourde (body maintenance) did not practice Friday. … Girgensons will be in the lineup for the first time this season.
