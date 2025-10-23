Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Bruins –10/23/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (3-2-1) at BRUINS (3-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, NESN

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe – Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness)

Status report

Kreider, a forward, did not participate in the Ducks’ morning skate Thursday. … Harkins, a center on injured reserve, did skate. … Mrazek will make his second start of the season.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel

Michael Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan — Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm, who has missed the past two games for precautionary reasons, will be a game-time decision, according to Bruins coach Marco Sturm; the defenseman took part in Boston’s morning skate. … Callahan was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to play.

