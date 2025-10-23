Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Bruins –10/23/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (3-2-1) at BRUINS (3-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, NESN
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe – Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness)
Status report
Kreider, a forward, did not participate in the Ducks’ morning skate Thursday. … Harkins, a center on injured reserve, did skate. … Mrazek will make his second start of the season.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel
Michael Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan — Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)
Status report
Hampus Lindholm, who has missed the past two games for precautionary reasons, will be a game-time decision, according to Bruins coach Marco Sturm; the defenseman took part in Boston’s morning skate. … Callahan was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to play.
