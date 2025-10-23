Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Senators –10/23/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (3-2-1) at SENATORS (2-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Vladar will make his third straight start. … Abols will come in for Luchanko, a center, who will be a healthy scratch.

Senators projected lineup

Tim Stutzle — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Ridly Greig — David Perron

Olle Lycksell — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Spence, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. … Tkachuk resumed skating Wednesday, six days after the forward had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.

