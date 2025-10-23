Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Senators –10/23/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (3-2-1) at SENATORS (2-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Vladar will make his third straight start. … Abols will come in for Luchanko, a center, who will be a healthy scratch.
Senators projected lineup
Tim Stutzle — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Ridly Greig — David Perron
Olle Lycksell — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Spence, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. … Tkachuk resumed skating Wednesday, six days after the forward had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.
