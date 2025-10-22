Senators News & Rumours: Chabot Steady, Cozens Hot & Ullmark Searching for His Groove

It was another tough night for the Ottawa Senators, who dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The loss stung not only because it was their second straight on home ice, but also because it was a game they could have won.

Ottawa battled back from a 2-0 deficit, showing real pushback in the third, only to watch Jake Walman — playing his first game of the season — end it on a power play just over two minutes into overtime. The Senators had their chances, but Edmonton’s top guns were just a little sharper when it mattered most.

Item One: Linus Ullmark Is Slowly Sharpening His Game

There was a sense of cautious optimism around Linus Ullmark’s game last night. He made 22 saves and, despite the overtime loss, looked steadier than he has in recent outings. That’s progress for the Swedish netminder, who entered the game with some shaky numbers. He had given up 20 goals in his first five appearances with a save percentage hovering below .860.

Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

Ullmark, who is a straight shooter, will tell you himself that’s not good enough. Still, on Tuesday, he made a pair of big stops in overtime to give Ottawa a fighting chance. The hope is that this outing marks the start of a turn in form. When their goalie is calm and sees the puck, the Senators play with a lot more confidence in front of him.

Item Two: Thomas Chabot Is the Quiet Leader, Who Keeps Producing

Thomas Chabot doesn’t make a lot of noise; he goes out and delivers. The veteran blueliner stretched his point streak to three games with a seeing-eye point shot through traffic that tied things up early in the third. That was his 72nd career goal, moving him past Chris Phillips for third all-time among Senators defensemen.

For Chabot, that’s a quiet milestone. However, it is a milestone that reminds everyone just how steady he has been through all the team’s ups and downs. He’s piling up minutes, points, and leadership at a time when Ottawa needs exactly that.

Item Three: Dylan Cozens Has Become Ottawa’s New Sparkplug

It’s still early, but Dylan Cozens might be turning into the heart of the Senators’ forward group. His third-period power-play goal extended his scoring streak to five games. However, it’s not just the points; it’s how he’s getting them. He’s been winning puck battles, driving play, and showing the kind of consistency that made him such a valuable pickup when he arrived from the Buffalo Sabres.

Oct 15, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators center Dylan Cozens (24) skates to the net with the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Last season’s 16 points in 21 games after the trade hinted at a new level, and so far, he’s proving that wasn’t a fluke. Cozens looks more confident, more composed, and more dangerous every night. He also has a physical edge, which the team needs with Brady Tkachuk out due to injury.

What’s Next for the Senators?

The Senators have lost two in a row, and that sting tends to linger. Still, there’s reason for patience. They’re starting to show structure, and players like Chabot and Cozens are leading by example. The fact is that Ullmark remains the wild card in the crease. If he can settle in, the team’s confidence and success should follow.

Ottawa’s next stretch will be telling: a few breaks go their way, and this early-season funk could fade fast. Then again, if these tight games keep slipping away, frustration could set in quickly. As always with the Senators, it feels like the next week will tell us which direction this season is really headed.