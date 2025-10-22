NHL Rumors: Tippett Mix-Up, Oilers Scout Goalie, Maple Leafs “Tired”

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there was talk that Owen Tippett might be out there in terms of trade speculation, but one insider believes that chatter was overblown. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are frustrated in more ways than one. What’s the issue with the top line, and is there tension behind their early struggles? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are looking at both a right-shot center and a possible goalie upgrade.

Tippett Trade Talk Overblown

Speaking on Morning Cuppa Hockey, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he doesn’t believe the Philadelphia Flyers are actively shopping 25-year-old winger Owen Tippett. He heard trade rumors surrounding the player, but noted he didn’t mention Tippett in his reports for a reason. He doesn’t think the Flyers are looking to move him.

Friedman explained, “It’s more likely someone asked about Tippett, or maybe the Flyers were looking at something else and his name came up as a return piece.” He added, “I have not heard his name being out there, so this strikes me as it was like a particular team or a particular situation, and his name may have come up in a report or someone finds out about it, and then here we go.”

Oilers Looking at Right-Handed Center and Scouting Blue Jackets Goalie

During the intermission of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators game on Tuesday, Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer hinted that the team could be eyeing right-handed center — specifically, a 23- or 24-year-old to replace a player they moved this past summer.

Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Stauffer did not offer up any names but mentioned that Edmonton has been shopping for a depth center to replace Sam O’Reilly. This could mean the team is considering college hockey players and international free agents as possible signing options. It’s an avenue the Oilers have explored in the past, and Stauffer believes the Oilers could add someone within the next year.

There was also talk that the Oilers had a goalie scout at a recent Blue Jackets game. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline noted that several NHL scouts were at the Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche game, including an Oilers’ goalie scout. It’s unclear who they were looking at, but Elvis Merzlikins has been loosely linked to the Oilers in the past, and Jet Greaves is an interesting prospect as a 24-year-old Group 6 UFA.

Tanev Out, Maple Leafs Frustration Becoming a Concern

Head coach Craig Berube says defenseman Chris Tanev is feeling better after an inadvertent shot to the head from a helmet, but lists his status as “questionable right now.” This is just the tip of what’s frustrating the Maple Leafs these days.

While discussing the lack of sustained offensive pressure from the top line, Berube admitted he’s growing tired of how little his combinations seem to produce effective results. “It could take some time, but I’m getting tired of it, to be honest with you,” Berube said following Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

It’s unclear what the Leafs will do if they can’t find a fit with Auston Matthews, but it’s become clear early that the team misses Mitch Marner.

There’s also the drama surrounding Anthony Stolarz’s recent remarks. He spoke after the loss to the Devils and said he loved the effort from the team, despite the loss. They were interesting comments considering the Leafs gave up a 4-on-1 that the Devils scored on. Some were suggesting he’s been told to keep issues in the room.