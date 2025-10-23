Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Rangers –10/23/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (0-4-2) at RANGERS (3-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Jeff Skinner
Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro — Vincent Desharnais
Nick Leddy — Vincent Iorio
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Liljegren will play after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury; he will replace Dickinson, a defenseman, who will be a healthy scratch.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere
Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)
