Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Rangers –10/23/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers at the Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (0-4-2) at RANGERS (3-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Jeff Skinner

Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Desharnais

Nick Leddy — Vincent Iorio

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Liljegren will play after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury; he will replace Dickinson, a defenseman, who will be a healthy scratch.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary — J.T. Miller — Alexis Lafreniere

Juuso Parssinen — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)

