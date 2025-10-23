Rangers Versus Sharks: One Team’s Losing Streak Ends Tonight

It’s hard to believe that the New York Rangers‘ ninth game of the season against a Western Conference opponent is their most important to date. Tonight, the San Jose Sharks visit Madison Square Garden, and when this game is over, one of these teams will finally have ended their losing streak. The Rangers have yet to win on home ice this season, and the Sharks have yet to win at all.

Rangers Winless at MSG

Through eight games, the Rangers have a 3-4-1 record, and all three wins came on the road. It has been a struggle for fans to watch the team on home ice. Although the team has been playing well, they haven’t been seeing the results.

They were shut out in each of their first three home games, becoming the first team in NHL history to do it. They finally scored their first goal at MSG against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, when Artemi Panarin scored 57 seconds into the game. But that was their only goal en route to a 3-1 loss.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers have just one goal through four home games. Creating offense has been a major issue for the team, and it’s a key reason why they have a losing record. They rank 28th in goals for this season, with 16, and fourth in goals against. So, thanks to the great play of Igor Shesterkin, they have been given a chance to win every night, but the offense has failed to break through. Tonight should be their chance to turn things around.

The Sharks Have Yet to Win a Game This Season

The Sharks are the worst team in the NHL to start the campaign, with a 0-4-2 record – the only team in the league without a win. However, this has been a bad trend for the Sharks over the past few seasons. In 2022-23, they started 0-5-0 and followed that up by going winless in their first 11 games in 2023-24 (0-10-1). Last season, they lost their first nine games, going 0-7-2. San Jose is not a team that starts hot, but they are young and talented and could catch the Rangers off guard if they are not careful.

The Sharks are led by a strong young forward core of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund. These young players are surrounded by a group of veterans that includes Tyler Toffoli and former Rangers Barclay Goodrow, Alex Wennberg, and Ryan Reaves.

This is not a team that is looking to make the playoffs this season, but they should show signs of growth, as their young stars take another step forward in their development. They are not the most dangerous team, but they are coming into MSG hungry and motivated to get their first win after a close 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Rangers Must Win This Game to Build Confidence

Another loss at home tonight would be the continuation of a frustrating start to the season for the Rangers. They need to prove that they are the better team immediately. The offense has been a cause for concern, but the Sharks don’t have the best defense or goaltending, so this is the perfect opportunity for the Rangers’ offense to get going.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Sharks rank 31st in the NHL in goals against with 29. The Rangers must take advantage of that. They have the offensive talent to take over games when they are playing at a high level, and they need to do that tonight.

Both teams have been unlucky to start the season. The Rangers have played better than their record shows, and their lack of production on home ice is going to improve at some point. For the Sharks, they want to prove that they are taking the next step in their development while they search for that first victory. Tonight, one of these teams will end their losing streak.