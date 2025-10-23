Canucks News & Rumours: Boeser’s Return, Foote’s Start & Chytil’s Scare

It’s been a bumpy stretch for the Vancouver Canucks, but not without its bright spots. The Canucks have had a surprisingly solid road trip (3-1-0), but suffered a discouraging 5–1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The team is now walking that fine line between staying competitive and simply staying healthy. The lineup has been patched together with call-ups and fill-ins, yet somehow the Canucks remain in the mix. It’s a stretch where every shift seems to carry extra weight—and every injury feels like one too many.

Still, there’s some good news on the horizon. Brock Boeser is expected to return after missing two games for personal reasons. He should give the Canucks’ offence a lift, but with key players like Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and Teddy Blueger sidelined, the depth is being tested, and the veterans are being leaned on more than ever.

Item One: Boeser’s Return Brings a Lift with Canucks Battling the Injuries

Boeser has joined the team in Nashville and should be in uniform against the Predators tonight. His shot and finishing touch have been missed, particularly on the power play, where Vancouver has struggled to generate clean looks. Boeser’s return will likely give the top six a more familiar look.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But even with Boeser back, the injury list keeps growing. Losing Chytil, Lekkerimäki, and Blueger in the same game, a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals last Sunday, stretched the roster to its limit, and the results in Pittsburgh showed it. The hope now is that Boeser’s return can steady things and spark a rebound before the road trip ends.

When head coach Adam Foote took over from Rick Tocchet, few expected much. He was known more for his playing career as a solid blueliner and his connection with Quinn Hughes than for any proven coaching record. Many assumed he was there to keep the locker room stable and the star players content, not to make waves behind the bench.

But Foote has surprised everyone. Despite a growing list of injuries, the Canucks have stayed competitive and upbeat. There’s a stronger sense of unity and confidence in the group, and the players seem to genuinely enjoy playing for him. Even veterans like Tyler Myers have found new life under Foote’s calm and steady approach.

The real question now is whether he can keep it going. Holding a team together through early-season injuries is one thing; maintaining belief and results as the season wears on is another. For now, though, Foote has earned full marks. He’s been the quiet, steady hand the Canucks didn’t know they needed.

Item Three: Chytil’s Setback and His Concussion History

Chytil’s was one of the Canucks’ quiet early success stories—three goals in five games and a growing sense that he’d found his place on the second line. But that momentum came to a sudden stop after a hit from Tom Wilson on Sunday that landed him on injured reserve. The team’s calling it an upper-body injury, but with Chytil’s concussion history, there’s reason to worry.

Filip Chytil, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The Canucks will be cautious here, as they should be. A player’s health has to come first, even when the lineup is hurting. It’s a tough break for a player who looked ready to turn a corner.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks are trying to keep their footing in what’s become a war of attrition. Boeser’s return should help stabilize the forward group, and Elias Pettersson’s renewed form offers some hope that the team’s offensive rhythm is returning. But the growing injury list remains a serious concern. Depth players have been thrown into the fire, and while they’ve battled hard, there’s no replacing experience and chemistry overnight.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that this stretch will test the Canucks’ character early—and that’s not always a bad thing. These moments, when the lineup’s thin and the pressure’s high, often reveal who a team really is. For Vancouver, the next week could tell us plenty.