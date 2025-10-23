Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Lightning –10/23/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (3-2-2) at LIGHTNING (1-3-2)

6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel– Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Greene — Colton Dach — Nick Foligno

Landon Slaggert –Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser – Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Andre Burakovsky, Jason Dickinson

Injured: Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Burakovsky, a forward, is on paternity leave and will not play.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Gage Goncalves

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas — Dominic Smith — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

Kucherov is expected to return after missing two games because of an illness. … Girgensons, a forward, is practicing and could be available by the weekend. …Crozier, a defenseman, is expected to miss the next three games.

