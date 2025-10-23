Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Lightning –10/23/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (3-2-2) at LIGHTNING (1-3-2)
6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel– Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Greene — Colton Dach — Nick Foligno
Landon Slaggert –Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser – Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Andre Burakovsky, Jason Dickinson
Injured: Joey Anderson (lower body)
Status report
The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Burakovsky, a forward, is on paternity leave and will not play.
Latest for THW:
- Blackhawks’ Bedard and Nazar Embracing Roles as Leaders
- 3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 2-1 OT Win Over the Ducks
- NHL Morning Recap – October 20, 2025
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Gage Goncalves
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas — Dominic Smith — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
Kucherov is expected to return after missing two games because of an illness. … Girgensons, a forward, is practicing and could be available by the weekend. …Crozier, a defenseman, is expected to miss the next three games.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning’s Dominic James Set to Make NHL Debut Against Former Team
- Diving Into the Lightning’s Early Season Struggles
- NHL Morning Recap – October 19, 2025