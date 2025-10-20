3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 2-1 OT Win Over the Ducks

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Anaheim Ducks on on Sunday, Oct. 19 at the United Center. It was the first time former Blackhawks’ head coach Joel Quenneville returned to the United Center since he resigned in Oct. 2021 from his post as head coach of the Florida Panthers. This was in the wake of the Kyle Beach scandal, where it was determined Quenneville knew too much about the allegations, and didn’t act accordingly (from ‘Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns after Blackhawks investigation’, The Athletic – 10/28/2021).

The 67-year-old was reinstated into the league in July of 2024. He’s currently the new bench boss for the Ducks, having taken the job prior to the 2025-26 season. While Quenneville received some mediocre applause when his name was announced prior to the game, that was all the fanfare that was given to the Blackhawks’ three-time Stanley Cup winning head coach.

He also didn’t have the satisfaction of securing a win, as the Blackhawks defeated the Ducks 2-1 in overtime. With the exception of an 8-3 pummeling of the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15, all of the Blackhawks’ first seven matchups have been close games. They’ve lost in four of them. But in this contest they held on for the win, which must have felt good. Let’s get to some takeaways.

The Triple B Line: Bertuzzi, Bedard, Burakovsky

The Blackhawks shook up their forward lines a little bit at the end of the contest against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night (Oct. 17). Instead of having Colton Dach with Connor Bedard and Andre Burakovsky, they placed Tyler Bertuzzi up on the top line. They rolled with that line of Bertuzzi, Bedard and Burakovsky for this game as well. Said head coach Jeff Blashill of this combination,

Probably both analytically and from an eye test standpoint, Bert (Bertuzzi) and (Ilya) Mikheyev have been real involved in helping carry play. Bert is somebody for me that I think he’s smart defensively. So he can help you in your own end. He gets pucks out pretty good on the wall, and then he’s on the puck a ton and he’s at the net hard. I think with Burky (Andre Burakovsky) and Connor (Bedard), they need someone that’s going to be at the net for sure. And Dacher (Colton Dach) can do that too. But Bert has more experience, more time in this league.

According to Natural Stat Trick, this trio generated 18 shot attempts while giving up 11 attempts to the Ducks in 13:07 minutes playing together during 5-on-5 play. It was actually even more lopsided through the first two periods, as the Ducks were pushing in the third period after Frank Nazar scored to make it 1-0. All in all, Bedard was credited with nine shots on goal. Bertuzzi had one shot on goal and five shot attempts while Burskovsky contributed one shot on net and three shot attempts.

Tyler Bertuzzi has been inserted onto the top line with Connor Bedard and Andre Burakovsky for the last few games. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This line has the potential to be dangerous moving forward. But it does come at the expense of the second line of Teuvo Teravainen, Nazar and Ilya Mikheyev, who were only credited with four shot attempts while giving up 17. But this is only one game, and things could click with more time together. Besides, elite players always seem to find a way to make an impact, which leads me to my next segment.

Nazar Continues to Shine

After two and a half periods without any scoring on either side, Nazar finally broke through to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

Credit to Nazar for his nifty pass to defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, and then sticking with the play to corral the rebound for a goal. He also fell down earlier in this sequence, but jumped right up and got back into the play.

Nazar’s stats on the night were impressive; he contributed this goal, three shots on goal, four shot attempts, one hit and two blocked shots in 21:21 minutes of ice time. Oh, and he went 10-of-17 in the faceoff circle for a 59% success rate. The 21-year-old continues to be more and more comfortable at the dot, which is an encouraging sign for the young center.

Spencer’s Night

Blackhawks’ goaltender Spencer Knight was named the No. 1 Star of the game after stopping 38-of-39 shots, including nine high danger chances, for a stellar .974 save percentage on this night. Fittingly, this was also his 100th NHL game. Knight has suited up for five of the Blackhawks’ first seven games, stopping 148-of-158 shots for an overall .937 SV% and a 2.22 goals against average. He’s definitely off to a hot start this season as the Blackhawk’s No. 1 goaltender.

Chicago Blackhawks’ goaltender Spencer Knight is having an excellent start to the 2025-26 season. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knight also brings a playoff mentality to the table, having come from a very successful franchise in the Florida Panthers. He doesn’t put much stock in the fact that the Blackhawks aren’t supposed to be very good this year. Said Knight,

It’s a privilege to be in positions we’re going into close games. So I think that’s important for us to realize too. You could say, like we’re losing these games. We’re so close, we’re so close. But that’s what the NHL is. You get to the playoffs, it’s not going to be 7-0, 6-1, 5-1 games. It’s 3-2, maybe 4-3, 5-4; they’re gonna be one goal games. So it’s a privilege to be in that situation, and I think it’s good for us just to be in those situation where it means something in the end, playing all the way to the buzzer in the third period.

Well, the Blackhawks were “so close” in this one, and they came away with the win. It’s a positive step and something they can carry with them moving forward.

Other Blackhawks’ Tidbits

Here’s a few other points of interest from this matchup between the Hawks and the Ducks.

Ryan Donato had a good game, scoring the overtime winner and registering the secondary assist on Nazar’s goal for a two-point outing. This puts him on a four-game point streak, with three goals and one assist in that span. Against the Ducks, Donato also contributed two shots on goal, five shot attempts, one hit and went 3-of-4 in the faceoff circle in a healthy 14:06 minutes of ice time. He was named the No. 2 Star of the game for his troubles.

Connor Bedard sets up Ryan Donato for the overtime winner. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/VA3VossrcQ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 20, 2025

The highly competitive veteran had some interesting insight on the 11 forwards/7 defenseman lineup Coach Blashill is currently favoring, mostly due to the inexperience of his D-core. Here’s Donato’s perspective from the side of the forwards,

There’s challenges with it. But I think at the same time, we’re such a young team that we’ve played with so many different guys … if you can get chemistry with more than two guys, all the better for the team, right?

Forward Landon Slaggert returned from a nagging lower body injury that’s been plaguing him since training camp to make his season debut for this contest. It was also his 50th NHL game. Coach Blashill obviously wanted to ease the depth forward back into game action; he only logged 7:32 minutes of ice time. Nonetheless, Slaggert was credited with one shot on goal, two shot attempts and one hit. Hopefully the 23-year-old is fully healthy and can continue to be part of the lineup.

The Blackhawk’s power play continues to struggle. They seem to have trouble entering the zone and then maintaining any sort of cohesion once they get there. They were 0-for-3 against Anaheim and only managed three shots on goal. Overall, the team has converted four times out of 22 opportunities for an 18.2% success rate. This currently ranks 18th in the league. Not terrible, but there’s certainly room for improvement.

The Blackhawks have now improved to 3-2-2 on the season. They will enjoy a few days off before heading south to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Oct. 23. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Blackhawks’ head coach Jeff Blashill, as he was previously the assistant coach in Tampa for three years.

Can Nazar, Knight and the rest of the team stay hot?! There’s lots more improvement to be had, but the Blackhawks seem to be headed in the right direction.