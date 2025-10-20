Devils’ Multifaceted Improvements Spark Hot Start

Yes, the New Jersey Devils were a playoff team in 2024-25, but they had not played high-caliber hockey in quite some time. From Jan. 1 to the end of last season, they had scored 2.54 goals per game — 31st in the NHL. They won just 18 of 42 games in that span.

They’ve returned with a vengeance this season, going 4-1-0 in their early October gauntlet including a molly-whopping of each of last season’s Stanley Cup finalists (Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers). Obviously, hockey is unpredictable and a myriad of factors play into long-term success. But let’s take a look at what’s improved year-over-year, giving the Devils a better shot at sustaining their early success:

Finishing Begins to Improve

Last season, the Devils’ collective finishing was not ideal. According to Natural Stat Trick, they scored a whopping 23.29 goals below expected — good for 29th in the league. If they finished at just a league average rate, those ~23 goals could have flipped around a chunk of Ls into Ws, completely changing the narrative around their season.

So far, they’ve scored +4.69 goals above expected, effectively making them a top-five goal scoring team. From that Jan. 1, 2025 date of doom through Game 82, they had just four members of the regular lineup finish above league average: Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat and Paul Cotter.

Jack Hughes and Brett Pesce celebrate a goal for the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While it’s only been five games, the early signs are encouraging: Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, Connor Brown and Cody Glass have all joined the fold as above-average finishers. Obviously, it’s such a small sample so that can change. But on talent alone, it would not be all too surprising to see these players continue to finish at an above average rate.

Additions Create a More Mature Environment

Brown has been absolutely phenomenal, as his three goals in the first five games are the most he’s ever had through that point of the season. His speed and underrated shot have really stood out. This is a player who was playing alongside Connor McDavid in the last two Stanley Cup Finals, both resulting in losses: he’s hungry to win and that’s evident.

Luke Glendening, while not doing much on the scoresheet, has done so many of the little things right that can help a team win. His 53.5% in the faceoff dot leads the team and both of these guys have been linchpins to a penalty kill that has remarkably outscored their opponents 2-1 in 33 minutes of shorthanded time.

And this is excluding Evgenii Dadonov (injured) and Arseny Gritsyuk, who is beyond due for his first goal. Both of those players have the potential to add an additional punch.

Maturity has been a phrase often thrown around over these last few days; with the amount of veterans now added to the mix, it’s easy to see why this looks like a team that’s matured ten-fold. While head coach Sheldon Keefe admitted there’s still work to do, the days of a young, inexperienced Devils team appear over. They’re actually on the older half of the league now with an average age of 28.36. You could point to seven or eight players who would be true veteran leaders on any squad.

Individual Improvement

Oftentimes, teams that have the most success are aided by internal players taking steps forward. Bratt, Meier, Brown, J. Hughes, Luke Hughes, Hischier, Mercer, Brown, Brenden Dillon, Brett Pesce and Simon Nemec are all on a higher scoring pace than they were last season.

While many of them are bound to come back to Earth (at least a bit), this can also be taken as an early sign of how well the offense is meshing together. They have finally got back to their speed/rush game that was so effective in their 2022-23 record-setting season, and it’s paying dividends.

Specifically, Meier, Mercer and Glass are three that certainly have it in their skillset to become consistent forces. If even two of those three can maintain a sizeable step forward from last season, the Devils will likely be an offensive juggernaut.

Always Be Wary of Small Samples…But…

If you’re a glass half empty type of fan, you’re probably reading all this and expecting major regression. But…there’s a massive difference between this Devils team and ones of years prior in that they’re more veteran-heavy and have a much more even-keeled mindset than in the past. Also, many of these players are in year two of Keefe’s system — the kinks are worked out and better-suited for success.

Sports as a whole are unpredictable and things can flip for any team quickly. But the Devils have to be pleased with the early signs.