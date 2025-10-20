Canucks News & Rumours: Myers, Fast Start, Gritty Finish & Injuries

The Vancouver Canucks came out swinging in Washington on Sunday, scoring three times in the first period and shocking the Capitals 4-3. Tyler Myers hit his 100th career goal, and Kiefer Sherwood followed just 41 seconds later. Elias Pettersson and Teddy Blueger added insurance, and suddenly the Capitals’ four-game winning streak was over before most fans had their coffee.

The Capitals tried to make it interesting, storming back with goals from Ryan Leonard, Jakob Chychrun, and John Carlson to pull within one late. But Vancouver hung on. Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots, and while Charlie Lindgren had struggled after his shutout against the New York Rangers, Vancouver’s early jump made all the difference.

Item 1: Canucks Injuries Are Already Taking a Toll

It wasn’t all sunshine for the Canucks. Filip Chytil went down after a hard hit from Tom Wilson, and Jonathan Lekkerimaki didn’t make it back to the bench either. Both were done for the game, leaving Vancouver down to just ten healthy forwards. Brock Boeser didn’t play for personal reasons, meaning the Canucks are leaner than they’d like so early in the season.

Filip Chytil, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Chytil’s situation is tricky. With a history of concussions, even a “minor” upper-body hit is a serious cautionary flag. He’d already been off to a strong start—three goals in five games—and now the team has to be careful about how much they push him.

Item 2: The Canucks Are Making the Most of Power Plays

Vancouver’s first-period explosion came in part thanks to opportunistic special teams play. Myers’ goal, briefly under review, led to a power play that Sherwood converted almost immediately. A little chaos in front of the net turned into a three-goal lead before Washington could get organized.

The box score shows that the Canucks had 24 shots, fewer than the Caps’ 31, but timing mattered more than volume. Pettersson, Blueger, and DeBrusk were key in winning puck battles and faceoffs, giving Vancouver the possession they needed when the game could have easily slipped away.

Item 3: Several Canucks Made a Difference

Myers, hitting 100 goals and logging over 26 minutes, showed he can do a little bit of everything. Sherwood added a goal plus four hits. Conor Garland and Evander Kane were quietly strong, helping keep the game manageable during Washington’s late push.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even with the Capitals pressing, Vancouver didn’t panic. Demko stayed calm, and the team’s defensive positioning held long enough to let a three-goal cushion do its job. It’s the kind of poise that will be needed more than once this season.

Item 4: The Canucks Statistics Tell the Story

A deeper look at the numbers of the game shows the Canucks leaned heavily on a few forwards. Pettersson, Blueger, and DeBrusk accounted for two-thirds of the shots. Washington’s faceoff numbers were competitive, but they couldn’t control the game early. Hits were lopsided in the third period—28 for Washington versus 13 for Vancouver—but the Canucks absorbed the pressure and made it count.

The 4-0 start mattered more than the late scare. It gave Vancouver room to breathe while the Capitals threw everything at them. Opportunistic scoring, combined with careful defensive play and resiliency, kept the win in hand. The game got chaotic, but the Canucks had enough to hold off the surging Capitals.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Vancouver heads to Pittsburgh on Tuesday with injuries shaping the lineup and depth players ready to log more minutes. The fast start worked against Washington, but that kind of start seems hard to repeat game after game. Demko will have to be sharp again, and the team will need a mix of grit and smarts to stay competitive in the Pacific.

Sunday proved the Canucks can punch above their weight class on the road. They have put together an amazing stretch, winning three games over the span of four days — 5-3 in Dallas, 3-2 in a shootout in Chicago, and 4-3 in Washington. Keeping that going while managing health and ice time will be the real test over the next few weeks.