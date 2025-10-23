Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Panthers –10/23/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (5-2-0) at PANTHERS (4-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Filip Hallander
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Status report
Jarry starting in goal may not be the only change for the Penguins following a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday; coach Dan Muse would not announce any more following Pittsburgh’s morning skate Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Sidney Crosby’s 3 Hall of Fame Careers
- Sidney Crosby Passes Mario Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins’ Franchise History
- 4 Takeaways From the Penguins’ 5-1 Win Over the Canucks
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett –Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Cole Schwindt, Tobias Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Gregor, a forward, and Sebrango, a defenseman, each is waiting to receive his U.S. work visa before playing for Florida; Gregor signed a one-year contract Oct. 7 and Sebrango was claimed off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – October 22, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Bruins – 10/21/25
- Brad Marchand’s Emotional Return to Boston