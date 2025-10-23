Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Panthers –10/23/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (5-2-0) at PANTHERS (4-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Filip Hallander

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Status report

Jarry starting in goal may not be the only change for the Penguins following a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday; coach Dan Muse would not announce any more following Pittsburgh’s morning skate Thursday.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett –Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Cole Schwindt, Tobias Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Gregor, a forward, and Sebrango, a defenseman, each is waiting to receive his U.S. work visa before playing for Florida; Gregor signed a one-year contract Oct. 7 and Sebrango was claimed off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15.

