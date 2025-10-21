4 Takeaways From the Penguins’ 5-1 Win Over the Canucks

The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their mid-October surge with a convincing 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, extending their win streak to three games and once again reminding the league that they’re not ready to fade quietly into the background. What began as a relatively tight-checking opening period quickly transformed into a showcase of the Penguins’ depth, structure, and veteran poise. It wasn’t just the stars leading the way — though Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang both reached historic milestones — it was the balance throughout the lineup that truly set the tone.

Related: Penguins Push Win Streak to 3 in 5-1 Victory Over the Canucks

This win, coming against a talented Canucks squad, carried more significance than the final score might suggest. It reflected the Penguins’ renewed confidence under new head coach Dan Muse and a growing sense that this group, written off by many during the offseason, may still have another playoff push in them.

Depth Lines Setting the Tone

From the opening puck drop, it was evident that the Penguins’ bottom six came ready to make an impact. The fourth line — Conor Dewar, Blake Lizotte, and Noel Acciari — played with relentless pace and physicality. Their strong forecheck paid off midway through the first period when Dewar deflected Parker Wotherspoon’s point shot past Kevin Lankinen to tie the game at 1-1. That shift turned the momentum in Pittsburgh’s favor, setting the table for what would become a dominant second period.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Anthony Mantha celebrates his goal with right wing Justin Brazeau and defenseman Kris Letang against the Vancouver Canucks (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

For years, one of the biggest criticisms of the Penguins was their over-reliance on their core trio of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang. But lately, it’s been the supporting cast that’s stepped up. Justin Brazeau’s breakout three-point night (one goal, two assists) highlighted how valuable depth contributions can be. His confidence and ability to protect the puck in tight spaces gave the Penguins a secondary offensive punch that forced Vancouver to adjust its matchups.

Coach Muse praised the group’s impact as well, saying, “I don’t think it’s by coincidence we’re able to string three in a row here. The style of game we’re playing is conducive to winning.”

When players on the third and fourth lines contribute, it not only takes pressure off the stars but also gives the team identity beyond its top scorers. Dewar’s work ethic and Wotherspoon’s responsible defensive play give Muse more flexibility in situational deployment — whether it’s protecting a lead, killing penalties, or sparking energy late in a period. This type of effort shows that Pittsburgh’s bottom six isn’t just filling ice time — they’re dictating play.

Explosive Second Period Defines the Game

The Penguins’ second period was pure dominance. It began with a power play that clicked instantly. Tommy Novak, who’s quietly becoming one of Pittsburgh’s most reliable top-nine forwards, showcased poise by waiting out the Canucks’ collapsing defense before sniping a shot top corner. Moments later, Crosby won a clean offensive-zone draw and immediately roofed a shot past Lankinen, scoring his fourth goal of the season and energizing the crowd.

Then came Anthony Mantha’s rebound goal, finishing off a brilliant rush led by Malkin. In less than three minutes, Pittsburgh had turned a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 lead. It was a sequence that encapsulated everything the Penguins do well when they’re at their best — controlled entries, east-west puck movement, and an instinct for attacking the slot area.

Muse’s emphasis on pace and transition hockey was fully on display. The defensemen activated at the right moments, and the forwards maintained tight support. The Canucks, who came into the game with one of the league’s better forechecking structures, simply couldn’t match Pittsburgh’s tempo during that stretch.

What’s most encouraging about this burst is how it reflected adaptability. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh often struggled to generate sustained offensive pressure, especially after opponents adjusted mid-game. On this night, the Penguins made those adjustments first — a sign of growing chemistry and trust throughout the lineup.

Veteran Milestones & Leadership Still the Core

Even as new faces make their mark, the Penguins’ success continues to flow through their iconic veterans. Crosby once again made history, surpassing Mario Lemieux for the most points in franchise history. It’s a milestone that underscores his longevity, consistency, and commitment to excellence. Few players in NHL history have maintained such elite production into their late 30s, and Crosby’s ability to adapt his game — now blending cerebral positioning with elite puck protection — remains unmatched.

Letang also hit a remarkable milestone, notching his 600th career assist. His ability to log heavy minutes in all situations continues to be invaluable. Letang’s skating and decision-making help drive Pittsburgh’s transition game, and his chemistry with Ryan Shea and Erik Karlsson provides balance across defensive pairings.

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Malkin, while not hitting a milestone of his own, continued to drive the second line with authority. His assist on Mantha’s goal was vintage “Geno” — a blend of power and patience that split Vancouver’s defenders. The trio of Malkin, Mantha, and Brazeau has quietly evolved into a dangerous unit capable of controlling the puck for extended shifts.

What’s particularly striking about this veteran core is how seamlessly they’ve embraced their mentorship roles. Players like Novak and Brazeau have spoken about how Crosby and Malkin set the tone in practice and the locker room. That leadership creates an environment of accountability and belief — something every contending team needs.

Defensive Rebound & Silovs’ Steady Presence

After a few shaky defensive outings earlier in the month, the Penguins showed real progress in their own zone. Following Vancouver’s opening goal — a slap shot that Arturs Silovs had little chance on — the Penguins clamped down defensively. They limited the Canucks to just 24 shots, many from low-danger areas.

Silovs was sharp throughout, turning aside 23 of 24 shots. His calm demeanor stood out, especially in sequences where Vancouver pressed early in the third. Silovs’ rebound control and communication with his defensemen were key in diffusing pressure. For a goaltender still carving out a role behind Tristan Jarry, this performance was a statement — one that may earn him more starts moving forward.

Silovs credited his teammates for keeping the ice tilted in his favor: “They made my night a lot easier,” he said. “Guys were blocking shots, clearing rebounds — everything you want to see as a goalie.”

The defense pairings also looked more cohesive. Wotherspoon’s emergence as a reliable top-pair defenseman has allowed Muse to distribute minutes more effectively, reducing the workload on Letang and Karlsson. Shea bounced back after a rough first shift, settling in with a series of clean exits and smart positional plays.

The Penguins’ ability to transition from defense to offense efficiently remains one of their strengths. Quick outlets from the back end led directly to scoring chances, and the team’s commitment to five-man defense kept Vancouver’s top line of Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland largely contained.

A Statement Win

The 5-1 win over Vancouver was more than just two points — it was an affirmation that the Penguins’ structure and depth are beginning to align with their leadership and experience. This was the type of complete, 60-minute effort that’s been elusive for much of the past two seasons. Every line contributed, every defense pairing found rhythm, and Silovs provided stability in net.

As the Penguins continue their homestand, the challenge will be maintaining this standard. The key lies in consistency — sustaining their pace, leveraging their veteran leadership, and ensuring the bottom six continues to drive possession.

The veteran core of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang remains the emotional heartbeat of the franchise, but the infusion of players like Brazeau, Novak, and Dewar adds a layer of unpredictability that makes Pittsburgh harder to defend against.

If the Penguins can continue blending experience with youthful energy and execute their system as cleanly as they did against Vancouver, this win streak could be the start of something bigger.