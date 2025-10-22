Maple Leafs Announce Changes to Start Times Due to World Series

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced changes to their start times this weekend due to the Toronto Blue Jays making it to the World Series.

The World Series starts on Friday at 8:00 p.m. when the Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Because of that, the Maple Leafs are moving their start times to allow more fans to watch the Jays play in the Fall Classic for the first time in 33 years.

Maple Leafs Start Times Changed

The first change is set for Friday, Oct. 24 against the Buffalo Sabres, which has been moved from 7:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This game is held in Buffalo and will start one hour before Game 1 of the World Series begins.

The second change is to the back half of the home-and-home against the Sabres on Saturday, Oct. 25. The game was originally set for a 7:00 p.m. start but will now begin two hours earlier at 5:00 p.m. That means the game will be over by the time Game 2 starts. The Maple Leafs are also allowing fans to stay in the arena and watch the World Series on the jumbotron afterward.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews celebrates with forward William Nylander and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson after scoring the winning goal against the New York Rangers in overtime (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

The third change is for Tuesday, Oct. 28. That night is one of the NHL’s nights where all 32 teams play. The game against the Calgary Flames was set for a 6:15 p.m. start but will now begin at 6:00 p.m. That 15-minute adjustment should mean the Maple Leafs’ game will wrap up before Game 4 of the World Series begins. Again, fans are welcome to remain in the arena and watch the Jays game.

There could also be a chance that the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 29 gets moved up. Right now, it’s set for 7:30 p.m. There’s also the game on Nov. 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 p.m. Those games could be shifted to accommodate fans who want to watch both, though since they’re being played in Columbus and Philadelphia, and fall on Game 5 and Game 7 of the series, changes likely won’t be announced until closer to the dates.