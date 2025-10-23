Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Islanders –10/23/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist — Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: None

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip surgery, ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Engvall, a forward, is out for the season. … Romanov, a defenseman, has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 16. … The Islanders placed forward Marc Gatcomb on waivers Wednesday. … Shabanov, a forward, is day to day. … Barzal did not take part in New York’s morning skate due to load management, but will play.

