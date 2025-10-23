Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Islanders –10/23/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (5-2-0) at ISLANDERS (3-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Marco Kasper — Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist — Tony DeAngelo
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: None
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip surgery, ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Engvall, a forward, is out for the season. … Romanov, a defenseman, has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 16. … The Islanders placed forward Marc Gatcomb on waivers Wednesday. … Shabanov, a forward, is day to day. … Barzal did not take part in New York’s morning skate due to load management, but will play.
