Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Islanders – 10/21/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (0-3-2) at ISLANDERS (2-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alex Wenberg — Jeff Skinner

Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Mario Ferraro

Nick Leddy — Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Luca Cagnoni

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Gaudette is a game-time decision due to illness; Kurashev would replace him at forward, if needed. … Klingberg, a defenseman, was back on the ice with the Sharks but did not take part in line rushes. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday; Cagnoni, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League.

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist — Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Kyle MacLean

Injuries: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Romanov, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game and remains day to day. … Tsyplakov will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.

