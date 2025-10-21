Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Islanders – 10/21/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (0-3-2) at ISLANDERS (2-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alex Wenberg — Jeff Skinner
Collin Graf — Michael Misa — Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Mario Ferraro
Nick Leddy — Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Luca Cagnoni
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Gaudette is a game-time decision due to illness; Kurashev would replace him at forward, if needed. … Klingberg, a defenseman, was back on the ice with the Sharks but did not take part in line rushes. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday; Cagnoni, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League.
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist — Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Kyle MacLean
Injuries: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Romanov, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game and remains day to day. … Tsyplakov will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.
