Lee Nets 3 Points in Islanders’ 5-4 Win Over Senators

The New York Islanders didn’t have their first lead until there were 63 seconds left in regulation, and snuck past the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

Emil Heineman, Bo Horvat, Max Shabanov, Kyle Palmieri, and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in the win.

David Perron, Shane Pinto, Tim Stutzle, and Dylan Cozens scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 18 saves in the loss.

Game Recap

Perron opened the scoring in the dying seconds of a power play with a shot from the left faceoff dot that squeaked through the legs of Sorokin to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

At 5:32 of the second, Pinto continued his hot start with a slap shot from the top of the left circle that beat Sorokin glove-side for his seventh goal of the season.

Heineman brought the Islanders to within one at 6:50, after jumping on a loose puck and snapping into an empty net to the left of Ullmark.

Horvat tied the game at 2-2 at 9:57 with a one-timer from the right circle off a perfect cross-ice pass from Ryan Pulock.

The Senators reclaimed the lead at 16:46 thanks to a beautiful give-and-go from Drake Batherson and Nick Jensen, who found Stutzle all by himself in the slot. Stutzle finished the play off with a wrist shot past the glove of Sorokin.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee shoots on Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

Shabanov would tie the game once again just one minute later, after finding a loose puck behind the net, wrapping around with speed, spinning around at the right faceoff dot sniping a wrist shot past Ullmark.

The insanity would continue when Cozens scored the sixth goal of the period and the third in a two-minute span. Stutzle created a turnover in the neutral zone, sped into the offensive zone, and after luring in the defenders, zipped a pass to Cozens, who placed a perfect shot past Sorokin’s glove side.

Six minutes into the third period, the Islanders took their first lead of the game with a Palmieri snap shot in the mid slot.

Just before the final minute of regulation, Lee won a puck battle to the left of Ullmark, went to the top of the crease, and pushed it through the legs of Ullmark to give the Islanders the 5-4 win.

The Senators outshot the Islanders 33-23 and went 1-for-2 on the power play. New York went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. The Islanders host the San Jose Sharks and the Senators host the Edmonton Oilers.