Projected Lineups for Flames vs Golden Knights – 10/18/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich — Morgan Frost –Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Huberdeau is expected to make his regular-season debut after missing the Flames’ first five games with an undisclosed injury. … Bean replaces Pachal on the third defense pair. … Forward Matvei Gridin was sent to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate … Hill will start after Schmid allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 6-5 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … Howden, a center, will miss his third straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, will miss his fifth in a row. Each is day to day.

