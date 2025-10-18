Projected Lineups for Flames vs Golden Knights – 10/18/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (1-4-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-2)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich — Morgan Frost –Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Huberdeau is expected to make his regular-season debut after missing the Flames’ first five games with an undisclosed injury. … Bean replaces Pachal on the third defense pair. … Forward Matvei Gridin was sent to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Flames Made Mistake Keeping Miromanov Over Solovyov
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 3-1 Loss to the Mammoth
- NHL Morning Recap – October 16, 2025
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate … Hill will start after Schmid allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 6-5 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … Howden, a center, will miss his third straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, will miss his fifth in a row. Each is day to day.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Tippett Trade, Carter Hart Plans, Oilers Lurking on Kempe
- NHL Morning Recap – October 17, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Golden Knights – 10/16/25