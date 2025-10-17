NHL Rumors: Tippett Trade, Carter Hart Plans, Oilers Lurking on Kempe

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is some trade chatter surrounding a few players. Could the Philadelphia Flyers be open to moving on from Owen Tippett? Meanwhile, would Adrian Kempe be a player the Edmonton Oilers would like to acquire? What is the game plan for Carter Hart in Vegas? Finally, how long is Brady Tkachuk going to be out for the Ottawa Senators?

Brady Tkachuk to Miss Up To 8 Weeks

The Ottawa Senators confirmed that Brady Tkachuk underwent surgery on his right thumb, and his expected recovery timeline is 6-to-8 weeks. That’s obviously not good news for Tkachuk, but word started going around on Thursday that he was likely to miss significant time.

Tkachuk was hurt during a game against the Nashville Predators, one in which he took a big hit from Roman Josi, and then also got involved in a scrum. His absence creates a real challenge for the Senators.

Carter Hart Signs PTO with Vegas

Carter Hart has signed a PTO, which will be converted to an NHL contract with the Vegas Golden Knights down the road. He spoke with the media for the first time on Thursday, and reactions to his arrival have been polarizing.

Hart said, “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve grown a lot. I’m ready to move on. I’m excited to get out in the community and show my true character.”

As Chris Johnston of TSN reported, there’s now a clear path for him to join the Golden Knights organization. He’s officially on a professional tryout agreement, but this isn’t just a trial. The expectation is that he will sign an NHL contract before December 1, the earliest date he can play in the league. In the meantime, there’s been discussion about whether he’ll start in the AHL and what his return to the NHL will look like, given that it’s been nearly two years since he last played in the league. Ultimately, the plan is for him to secure a longer-term deal once he’s back in action.

Oilers Interested in Adrian Kempe?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and NHL Network is reporting that the Edmonton Oilers are “quasi lurking in the weeds” on Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings. They are having a more difficult contract negotiation than they expected, and if he shakes loose, Pagnotta reports that the Oilers would be interested.

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the Oilers, Kempe would likely only equate to acquiring a rental, which the Oilers (under Stan Bowman) have been hesitant to do. Kempe is looking to cash in, waiting for at least $11 million per season, and if he hits the open market, that number might climb closer to $12 million. The Oilers aren’t going to pay that on an extension. That said, his current cap hit of $5.5 million would be attractive at the trade deadline.

Talks between the Kings and Kempe’s camp reportedly turned after the Kings missed a good window to sign him. They were offering under $9 million and he was asking in the 10s. Those numbers have all now shifted and gone up.

Flyers Open to Owen Tippett Trade?

Appearing on the DFO Rundown show, David Pagnotta suggested the Philadelphia Flyers might be open to moving on from Owen Tippett. Pagnotta wasn’t reporting a trade was being discussed or that anything was imminent, only that the Flyers would entertain the idea if teams started poking around the forward.

“I could see Philadelphia at least listening on Owen Tippett,’ Pagnotta said.