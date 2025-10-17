Montreal Victoire Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

by

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the Montreal Victoire announced their training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. This will be Montreal’s third season in the league. After becoming the number one seed at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Victoire will try to find that level of success once again.

Forwards

Shiann Darkangelo, Jade Downie-Landry, Catherine Dubois, Dara Greig, Skylar Irving, Maya Labad, Alexandra Labelle, Lina Ljungblom, Natalie Mlynkova, Maureen Murphy, Marie-Philip Poulin, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra, Laura Stacey, Audrey-Anne Veillette, Claire Vekich, Kaitlin Willoughby

Several newcomers are joining the Victoire from other teams this season. Both Abby Roque and Jade Downie-Landry came over from the New York Sirens, and Shiann Darkangelo is coming over from the Ottawa Charge. These veterans joining Catherine Dubois, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Laura Stacey will be a tough forward group to defend against.

Defenders

Erin Ambrose, Amanda Boulier, Jessica Digirolamo, Maggie Flaherty, Tamara Giaquinto, Nicole Gosling, Kelly-Ann Nadeau, Kati Tabin

Of the eight players headed to training camp, six are already signed to the team. Tamara Giaquinto was a 2025 draft pick and has yet to sign. The only other outstanding player is Kelly-Ann Nadeau, who received a camp invitation. She played four games with the Victoire last season. Now, she is getting the opportunity to potentially play a full season with the team.

Goaltending

Sandra Abstreiter, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Megan Warrener, Tricia Deguire

Joining Ann-Renee Desbiens and Sandra Abstreiter, who are already signed to the Victorie for the 2025-26 season, are Megan Warrener and Tricia Deguire. Both players received a camp invite from Montreal. Warrener is a recent college graduate, while Deguire last played in the Premier Hockey Federation in the 2022-23 season for the Montreal Force.

Victoire Open the Season on Nov. 23

Sunday, Nov. 23, the Victoire will play their first game of the 2025-26 season. They will open the season on the road when they take on the Boston Fleet at the Tsongas Center.

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner