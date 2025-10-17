Montreal Victoire Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the Montreal Victoire announced their training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. This will be Montreal’s third season in the league. After becoming the number one seed at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Victoire will try to find that level of success once again.

Voici notre formation pour le camp d’entraînement 2025



Our 2025 training camp roster is set



📰 https://t.co/M1adAMhxWe pic.twitter.com/ibvBLzp9iq — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) October 16, 2025

Forwards

Shiann Darkangelo, Jade Downie-Landry, Catherine Dubois, Dara Greig, Skylar Irving, Maya Labad, Alexandra Labelle, Lina Ljungblom, Natalie Mlynkova, Maureen Murphy, Marie-Philip Poulin, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra, Laura Stacey, Audrey-Anne Veillette, Claire Vekich, Kaitlin Willoughby

Several newcomers are joining the Victoire from other teams this season. Both Abby Roque and Jade Downie-Landry came over from the New York Sirens, and Shiann Darkangelo is coming over from the Ottawa Charge. These veterans joining Catherine Dubois, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Laura Stacey will be a tough forward group to defend against.

Defenders

Erin Ambrose, Amanda Boulier, Jessica Digirolamo, Maggie Flaherty, Tamara Giaquinto, Nicole Gosling, Kelly-Ann Nadeau, Kati Tabin

Of the eight players headed to training camp, six are already signed to the team. Tamara Giaquinto was a 2025 draft pick and has yet to sign. The only other outstanding player is Kelly-Ann Nadeau, who received a camp invitation. She played four games with the Victoire last season. Now, she is getting the opportunity to potentially play a full season with the team.

Goaltending

Sandra Abstreiter, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Megan Warrener, Tricia Deguire

Joining Ann-Renee Desbiens and Sandra Abstreiter, who are already signed to the Victorie for the 2025-26 season, are Megan Warrener and Tricia Deguire. Both players received a camp invite from Montreal. Warrener is a recent college graduate, while Deguire last played in the Premier Hockey Federation in the 2022-23 season for the Montreal Force.

Victoire Open the Season on Nov. 23

Sunday, Nov. 23, the Victoire will play their first game of the 2025-26 season. They will open the season on the road when they take on the Boston Fleet at the Tsongas Center.