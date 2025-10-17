PWHL Seattle Announce Training Camp Roster for Inaugural Season

On Thursday, Oct. 16, all eight Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) teams announced their training camp rosters. PWHL Seattle has officially released their training camp roster ahead of their inaugural PWHL season.

Forwards

Lily Delianedis, Jenna Buglioni, Brooke Bryant, Alex Carpenter, Sydney Langseth, Danielle Serdachny, Natalie Snodgrass, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Hannah Bilka, Jada Habisch, Lexie Adzija, Jessie Eldridge, Olivia Wallin, Hilary Knight, Marah Wagner, Julia Gosling

Of the 16 forwards invited to training camp, nine are already signed to the team, including PWHL Seattle’s first draft pick with the franchise, Jenna Buglioni. She played five collegiate seasons with Ohio State, where she played 170 games and recorded 166 points. She will be a strong addition to the team as she joins the veteran presence of Alex Carpenter and Hilary Knight. Both players found success with their previous teams, the New York Sirens and the Boston Fleet, respectively. They will add a strong mentor presence to Buglioni and the rest of the PWHL Seattle draft class. The rest of the 2025 draft class, Lily Delianedis, Jada Habisch, and Olivia Wallin, still have yet to sign with the team.

Defenders

Aneta Tejralova, Emily Zumwinkle, Mariah Keopple, Cayla Barnes, Emily Brown, Lyndie Lobdell, Anna Wilgren, Lily Yovetich, Megan Carter

Nine players received a camp invitation from Seattle, but one name stands out to PWHL fans. Two players received a camp invitation: Emily Zumwinkle and Lily Yovetich. It is Zumwinkle that rings a bell, as her sister, Grace, is already an established player in the PWHL for the Minnesota Frost. Now, Emily gets a chance to shine. She played three seasons with the University of Minnesota, recording 20 points in 115 games. She finished her collegiate career with Ohio State, where she played 40 games and recorded nine points. As for Yovetich, she spent her collegiate career with Northeastern University for five seasons, playing 167 games and recording 36 points.

Goaltending

Corinne Schroeder, Carly Jackson, Hannah Murphy

Seattle’s goaltending is in great hands with Corinne Schroeder and Carly Jackson at the helm. They will be joined by draft pick Hannah Murphy to kick off the 2025-26 season. Schroeder was a strong pillar of the Sirens team, while Jackson finally got their first start in Toronto towards the end of the 2024-25 season.

Seattle Will Make History on Nov. 21

PWHL Seattle will play their first PWHL game on Saturday, Nov. 21. This day will not only begin the 2025-26 season, but it will also be a historic game; the first two expansion teams will play against each other to start the season when PWHL Vancouver hosts Seattle.