Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Golden Knights – 10/16/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (3-1-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-2)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont
Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Harris — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Viel is set to step into the lineup on the fourth line, replacing Khusnutdinov, a forward.
Latest for THW:
- Bruins’ Penalty Kill Has Been a Weapon to Start the 2025-26 Season
- Bruins News & Rumors: First Loss, Harris, Lindholm Injury, Promising Start
- 3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Loss to Lightning
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)
Status report
Hill will back up Schmid, who will make a scheduled start; Hill left after the first period of a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. … Howden, a center, will miss his fourth straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, his second; each is day to day.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Panarin Says No, Hart to Vegas, Sabres Speculation
- Vegas Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Carter Hart
- NHL Morning Recap – October 15th 2025