Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Golden Knights – 10/16/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha — Casey Mittelstadt — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Michael Eyssimont

Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Viel is set to step into the lineup on the fourth line, replacing Khusnutdinov, a forward.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)

Status report

Hill will back up Schmid, who will make a scheduled start; Hill left after the first period of a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. … Howden, a center, will miss his fourth straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, his second; each is day to day.

