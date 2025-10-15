Bruins’ Penalty Kill Has Been a Weapon to Start the 2025-26 Season

Special teams play is important to have. It is an element of the game that can make a difference in the outcome, whether it be good or bad. The 2024-25 season saw the Boston Bruins have very inefficient special teams play. They were 27th on the power play (15.2% success rate) and 24th on the penalty kill (76.3% success rate). It’s hard to win when it’s going that poorly. As it currently stands, the Bruins’ special teams are much improved. The sample size is small, but what’s stood out is the penalty kill and how improved it is.

Bruins’ Penalty Kill Is Improved

What a breath of fresh air it is to see this team being able to kill penalties. This was a team that struggled defensively during the 2024-25 season. Teams were executing back-door passing plays and being able to go cross-ice with the puck. It was tough to see, and for a unit that’s been successful overall.

Right now, the Bruins’ penalty kill is perfect, with a 100% success rate. Is it going to remain that way? Very likely not. However, it is something you can tip your cap to because they’ve come up large in big moments and have been able to give this team momentum.

Through four games this season, the team has yet to allow a goal while shorthanded, despite having the fourth most minutes in the NHL (24:21). It’s a significant drop from the 2024-25 season, where the Bruins spent over 37 minutes in the penalty box in four games.

The Bruins’ penalty kill from a season ago allowed the second-most shots (25) and the fourth-highest expected goals against (3.34). This season, it is a significant improvement, allowing 20 shots on goal and having just 2.35 expected goals against.

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) watches the puck during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Sean Kuraly has been spectacular, as he has excelled on his faceoffs and played sound defense. In addition, Andrew Peeke has been a shot-blocking machine, and the penalty killing unit overall has executed their assignments.

They are playing well within their system and structure, and it’s worked. Which now leads me to how they’ve been so successful from a defensive standpoint.

What’s Gone Right for the Unit

One thing that’s been impressive for the Bruins is their ability to limit high-quality chances. It’s been notable in their first four games, as they’ve kept teams to the perimeter and limited their inner slot chances.

Related: Bruins Benefitting From Another Hot Start By Elias Lindholm

Looking back at the team from last season, they allowed the fourth most high-danger shot attempts through four games and with six getting on net. This season, they’ve allowed four high-danger attempts, and all four have gotten on net. It’s an improvement, and the heat maps showcase that.

According to Hockey Viz, during the 2024-25 season, the Bruins allowed more chances from the inner slot between the faceoff circles. Furthermore, their opponents were able to crowd the goal crease to help generate their high-quality looks. This season, the Bruins have kept teams to the top of the blue line, giving up nothing in the slot. Teams are finding ways to the top of the crease, but very little has come of it.

It is all about the little things with this Bruins team, and they’ve done a tremendous job killing penalties and limiting quality chances.

Penalty Kill Needs to Continue With Tough Roads Ahead

The Bruins’ penalty kill has been stellar, but the road ahead is not going to be easy. The next three games see the Bruins taking on the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Utah Mammoth. Sample sizes are small, but the Golden Knights have the fifth-best power play (30.8%), and the Avalanche are at 19th (15.8%), but have two dynamic weapons in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. The Mammoth are at the bottom of the league (10%), but this is a tough road ahead with this road trip. It’ll be a good test, but the Bruins will need to keep executing on their penalty kill.